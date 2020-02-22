CHEYENNE – On the heels of Thursday’s upset over No. 2- ranked Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South eyed another upheaval Friday night against Cheyenne East.

The Lady Bison were as confident as they had been all season, and standouts Calysta Martinez and Riley VanTassell combined for 31 points against the Indians.

Tyler Poslosky is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at 307-633-3123 or by email at tposlosky@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @TylerPoslosky.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus