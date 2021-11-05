CHEYENNE – Kaleb Romero had a lot of late nights and early mornings over the eight months between Cheyenne East’s Class 4A football state championship victory last November and the start of this season.
He became quite familiar with scenery along Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Denver, followed by Colorado Highway 30 East to Aurora. Romero drove that route several times each week to train with Mitch Griebel at Elite Speed Sports Performance.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder hit the road as soon as school ended each afternoon. With good weather and better traffic, he would be back home not long after 9 p.m. There were a few times he pulled into his driveway after midnight.
Romero’s trips to work with Griebel – a Denver native and former Montana State receiver – were focused on getting faster, stronger and more agile, with the hopes of building off a stellar junior season.
He was already motivated to work harder than ever after that breakout campaign, but being voted second team all-conference by the Wyoming Coaches Association stoked his fire and kicked him into high gear.
“It was kind of demoralizing to see my name on the second team all-conference list because I thought I had an all-state season,” he said. “We won a state championship, which was the ultimate goal. I’d rather have a ring than an all-state star on my letterman’s jacket, but it still would have felt good to get that recognition.
“I was down on myself for a while after getting second team all-conference, but I knew I had to get to work if I wanted to catch some eyes and change some opinions.”
Romero snared five interceptions as a junior, which was second-most in 4A. He also posted 43 tackles (23 solo and one for loss).
Most years, those are all-state numbers for a defensive back. Romero couldn’t remember many times he had been beaten by a receiver in one-on-one coverage. He thinks some missed tackles and times he wasn’t able to elude larger blockers hurt him in the eyes of 4A’s coaches when it came to postseason recognition.
“I was only 150 pounds last season, and I had trouble getting off blocks like I wanted to,” he said. “I was getting blocked by big, athletic guys like (Cheyenne Central tight ends Brady and Brock Storebo) or (Rock Springs’ Isaac) Schoenfeld really easily. I wanted to get stronger so those guys had to work for it if they were going to block me. I wanted to be able to get off of them and go make plays.”
Romero certainly has gotten stronger. He now runs neck-and-neck with senior lineman Braxton Rosner for the heaviest maximum squat on East’s roster at more than 400 pounds.
“He dedicated his whole off-season to this season, and he is better for it,” Thunderbirds coach Chad Goff said. “He put some weight and some strength on, and you could tell he was coming into this season quite a bit heavier than he was.
“He has been more confident in his abilities. I’m proud of how hard he worked for this season. He did all the right things he needed to do so he didn’t get pushed around like he thought he did last year.”
Romero has 26 tackles (11 solo) and three interceptions entering East’s (8-2) semifinal matchup at Rock Springs (9-1) at 6 tonight. He also has broken up three passes and blocked a kick. Romero’s interception total is tied for fourth-best in 4A.
“For the last two or three games of the regular season, I didn’t have a pass thrown my way,” Romero said. “That’s a good sign. I felt like I was locking down the receivers I was covering.
“I might not be top 50 in the state in defensive points, but the game film isn’t going to lie. The coaches will see if I’m giving guys space or making the quarterback throw somewhere else because my guy is covered up.”
Romero’s commitment to improvement wasn’t limited to his trips to Denver to work with Griebel. He also put in the time when he was back in Cheyenne.
“I would see him working late at night, and there were times he called me and we would come down here to the stadium to work out,” East junior receiver Garet Schlabs said. “He had a good season playing his role last year, but he wanted to be even better this year. I think he has done that.”