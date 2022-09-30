CHEYENNE – Cam Hayes didn’t expect to see the field much as a quarterback for Cheyenne East last fall.
Then-senior Gavin Goff led Class 4A in all-purpose yardage as the Thunderbirds’ signal-caller, leaving Hayes to play wide receiver and special teams. The only time Hayes stepped behind center to his customary quarterback position was in garbage time.
That changed late in East’s 33-27 victory over Cheyenne Central. Goff landed awkwardly on his knees as he was tackled while fighting for more yardage. The result was a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear that thrust Hayes onto the field.
Hayes played well across his four full games as a starter, passing for 831 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception to help East reach the 4A semifinals. Those four games were a precursor to what the junior has done this fall, and have helped him play like a seasoned veteran for the top-ranked T-Birds (5-0) entering tonight’s showdown at No. 2 Sheridan (5-0).
“He kind of got thrown into the fire last year,” East coach Chad Goff said. “He was kind of a happy-go-lucky kid – and he still is – but his focus became a whole lot better when he was thrown into the starting lineup like that.
“How you react in a situation like that is everything. He reacted in such a good way. He stepped in and played really well.”
Hayes is quick to credit his offensive teammates for helping him rank second in Class 4A at 251.4 passing yards per game this fall. He has returning starters on the outside in Garet Schlabs and Jakob Culver and on the offensive line in Seth Scott and Trevor Eldrige. Running back Drew Jackson also saw a lot of time at wide receiver last fall, while senior receiver Dom Kaszas was an all-state selection at Sheridan.
However, Hayes knows the varsity experience he got last fall has had as much to do with his success manning the controls for the T-Birds as anything else.
“Getting to know the guys who are back this year, and getting familiar with the speed and strength of the varsity game really translated into this year,” he said. “Having those four games under my belt really helped.”
Hayes has averaged 296.6 all-purpose yards this season, which is a mere 3.2 yards per game behind state-leading Thunder Basin quarterback Alonso Aguilar.
“He’s a great competitor, and if stuff isn’t working or it’s collapsing, he’ll do whatever it takes to keep things alive and find open guys,” said Schlabs, who is averaging 93 receiving yards per contest. “He’ll also put his head down and truck a dude if he has to.”
Hayes’ 226 rushing yards are third-most on East’s roster this fall. His three rushing touchdowns are tied for second-most among the T-Birds. Although he has the ability to be an effective runner, East would like it to be a last resort and for him to be smart while doing it.
“I don’t coach our quarterbacks, but I did tell (Hayes) that he was scrambling outside too much and that he was running to where our offensive linemen were pushing guys,” Goff said. “He needed to trust the blocking. Now, he’s stepping up in the pocket and giving himself that extra second and extra space to step and throw the way you’re supposed to. He looks really comfortable.”
That was on full display during East’s 63-7 dismantling of Laramie. Hayes patiently climbed the pocket en route to completing his first nine passes and throwing two touchdowns. He finished that contest 19 for 25 for 341 yards and six scores.
“We didn’t change much between last year and this year,” Hayes said. “We have some new guys and some new plays, but it’s mostly the same. We have so many talented guys on offense.
“We’re able to play pretty fast, but we’re capable of playing so much faster and so much more consistent. There are small mistakes we need to fix before we’re playing as well as we’re capable.”
Hayes has a better understanding of East’s offense than most of the quarterbacks who came before him during Goff’s 17 seasons at the helm because he was part of a youth team that ran pared-down versions of the T-Birds’ scheme as they ascended through the ranks.
“There’s a whole group of guys who are comfortable with it because they grew up in it,” Goff said.