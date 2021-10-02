CHEYENNE – A pair of special teams plays turned the tide during No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East’s 56-7 victory at Cheyenne South on Friday night.
Sophomore Drew Jackson answered a Bison touchdown by returning the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Three plays later, the Thunderbirds blocked a punt that sophomore Nathan Mirich recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
Those scores gave East (5-1) a 28-7 lead. It was all T-Birds the rest of the way.
“When you get touchdowns from your defense, or touchdowns from your special teams, that’s hard for the other team to overcome,” East coach Chad Goff said. “Thunder Basin overcame that (in the season opener), but our kids kept up their level of play and didn’t let that happen again.
“I am super proud of their effort throughout the game. They did some really good things.”
The Bison (0-6) trimmed East’s lead to 14-7 with 10 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Sophomore Aiden Weber caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from classmate Osayas Garcia to cap a 13-play, 66-yard drive that ate 5:02 off the clock.
“We were blocking well and we were mixing up the run and the pass,” Gallas said. “Things looked good and then we let them take that kickoff all the way back. That just demoralized everybody.
“We played hard, but we just made too many mistakes. We didn’t line up correctly on (defense) and on offense, we weren’t finishing blocks. There are myriad mistakes all over the place we have to figure out. But I can’t fault the kids’ effort.”
East had a return left called when Jackson caught the ball near the right hashmarks. He got to the left sideline and had nothing but green turf in front of him around the 50-yard line as he got an escort down the field from junior Garet Schlabs.
“We’ve been close to breaking a kickoff for a touchdown all year long, but we just needed to execute. We did that (Friday),” said Jackson, who also caught four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. “I saw the lane as our guys sealed the outside, and I got a great block from Garet and everything just opened up.”
South tossed a trio of incompletions on its next drive, forcing it to punt from its own 27. A couple of East players bulled their way through the line to South’s up-men and senior Braeden Hughes’ punt hit the crowd and shot back toward the end zone. Hughes tried to recover the ball near the goal line, but Mirich fell on it in the end zone for the score and a 28-7 East lead.
“We let them get pressure right up and middle and block a low punt,” Gallas said. “Those two special teams plays were hard to recover from.”
Getting the special teams touchdowns allowed East to play relaxed the rest of the way, senior quarterback Gavin Goff said.
“When they cut our lead to seven, that really woke us up,” he said. “South deserves a lot of props because they had a good game plan against us. For our special teams to respond the way it did was huge for our offense.
“We kind of breathed a sigh of relief and got back into the rhythm of things.”
The T-Birds scored on their first six offensive possessions.
Gavin Goff got East on the scoreboard with 8:42 to play in the first when he found Schlabs over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown. The pair connected again for a 30-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Goff finished the night 12 for 12 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also scrambled for a 30-yard touchdown with 8:14 remaining in the third quarter that put East up 56-7 and initiated the running clock for the 45-point mercy rule.
Goff also snared an interception in the end zone to close the first half.
“I spend a lot of time watching film with our offensive coordinator coach (Kirk) Nelson,” Gavin Goff said. “He knows what he’s doing. The more I listen to him, the better I get and the more the game slows down.
“Our receivers have been working a lot on route spacing and they’re getting good at one-on-ones and making my job easy.”
Schlabs caught five passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
South got 84 yards on 17 carries from Hughes.
East hosts Cheyenne Central (1-5) at 6 p.m. Friday at Okie Blanchard Stadium. South plays at No. 1-ranked Rock Springs (5-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
EAST 56, SOUTH 7
Cheyenne East…… 14 28 14 0 – 56
Cheyenne South…… 0 7 0 0 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CE: Schlabs 29 pass from Goff (LaRue kick failed), 8:42.
CE: Cade Pugh 5 run (Goff run), 3:24.
Second Quarter
CS: Weber 8 pass from Garcia (Potter kick), 10:15.
CE: Jackson 95 kickoff return (LaRue kick), 10:01.
CE: Mirich blocked punt recovery (LaRue kick), 9:30.
CE: Schlabs 30 pass from Goff (LaRue kick), 6:04.
CE: Cade Pugh 3 run (LaRue kick), 0:50.
Third Quarter
CE: Jackson 31 pass from Goff (LaRue kick), 11:39.
CE: Goff 20 run (LaRue kick), 8:14.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cheyenne East: Cade Pugh 8-76, Schlabs 2-40, Goff 4-31, Hayes 8-72, Riley 5-32, Jensen 3, Hondel 9. Cheyenne South: B. Hughes 17-84, Garcia 8-9, Aragon 4-12, Rivera 3-35, Anderson 4-17, Randles 1-(minus-1).
Passing
Cheyenne East: Goff 12-12-0 238. Cheyenne South: Garcia 5-17-1 20, B. Hughes 0-1-0 0.
Receiving
Cheyenne East: Jackson 4-85, Cade Pugh 1-22, Schlabs 5-88, Hayes 1-24, Pafford 1-19. Cheyenne South: B. Hughes 2-(minus-4), Aragon 1-5, Weber 2-19.