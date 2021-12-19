WINDSOR, Colo. – Rusty Horsley admitted he wasn’t pleased with his team’s defensive effort in Cheyenne East’s win over Sheridan, Colorado, on Friday night.
On Saturday, however, the Thunderbirds flipped the script and allowed just 21 first-half points during a 77-52 victory over Severance, Colorado, at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
“We looked really good, we just have to stop being up and down,” Horsley said. “But (Saturday) I really saw what kind of team we have and if we can stay consistent every second of the game with that type of defense and that type of intensity, these kids will do great things.”
After taking a 21-13 lead into the second period, the T-Birds went on an 11-0 run that was sparked by a bucket from Tate Bishop. Throughout that run, Drew Jackson drew two fouls and had five points.
East was also able to take advantage of fast break opportunities during that span.
“Our kids started off the game with good intensity, played good defense and then we kind of converted defense into offense,” Horsley said. “But what I was really proud of the kids for was that Severance made a good run – and we knew they would – but our kids battled and maintained that lead … and that’s what we want to see.”
One of those runs from the Silver Knights came at the start of the second half. Ty Adam and Brady Varney got a couple of shots to fall to cut their deficit to 45-35 with just over 3 minutes to play in the third quarter. But Nate Mirich answered with a 3-point play and East flipped the momentum back in its favor as Zander Hardy closed out the quarter with the final five points, including a corner 3-pointer and an offensive put back, to give the T-Birds the 54-39 advantage.
East found ways to continue get easy baskets, whether it be in transition or running through its offense. It was just getting in the rhythm of its style of basketball, Jackson said, which allowed the T-Birds to pull away.
“We got back to our old ways and got a lot of easy baskets and got out into transition,” Jackson said. “We were hitting shots that we weren’t hitting all weekend and our mindset going into this game was getting back on track and playing our style of game.”
Jackson finished with 20 points, Garet Schlabs added 15, Colter McAnelly finished with 14 and Bishop chipped in with 10. After not playing its best basketball in the first two games of the tournament, East was able to head into Christmas break with a win.
It’s the type of performance it’ll look to build on.
“The coaches told us we’ve played as two different teams this weekend … and they asked us ‘Which team do we want to be?,” Jackson said. “And we’re just going to try to keep playing like the team that played (Saturday).”
EAST 77, SEVERANCE 52
Cheyenne East............................... 21 19 14 23 – 77
Severance....................................... 13 8 18 13 – 52
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 14, Schlabs 15, Rayl 0, Mirich 8, Bohlmann 0, Jackson 20, Bishop 10, Hayes 1, Colgan 0, Hardy 5, Pafford 4.
Severance: Gazdik 9, Hoffman 3, Adam 28, Varney 12.