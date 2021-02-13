CHEYENNE – Rusty Horsley has been emphasizing that his team’s defense has needed to improve all season long.
On Friday night, that improvement showed itself and defense was what the fourth-ranked Cheyenne East boys leaned on en route to a 65-61 win over No. 2 Thunder Basin.
“Our last three games, our defensive effort has improved and I think we’re playing a little bit harder,” Horsley said. “What was cool about (Friday night) was it was an entire team effort. Everybody had a huge part in that win.”
East struggled to find the bottom of the net in the first period, scoring only 2 points until Jake Rayl knocked down a triple to put East’s deficit at 14-5 with just over a minute to play. The T-Birds managed to score four more points and trailed 14-9 going into the second quarter.
Following four free throws and a bucket from Graedyn Buell, the T-Birds battled back and tied the game 17-17 just before Buell knocked down a 3, giving the T-Birds a 20-17 lead midway through the second frame.
“Early on (Thunder Basin) hit shots and we weren’t playing hard,” Buell said. “It was obvious to everyone in the gym. We made a few shots, got a little bit of energy and started playing defense, and you saw the tides change.”
Thunder Basin got the lead back and with 3 seconds to play in the first half, Andre Felton hit a pair of free throws to give the visiting team a 34-29 lead heading into the break.
The Bolts came out with some assertiveness and were hitting shots like they did in the first period. Ethan Cox made a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 55 seconds to play in the third, and East was forced to call a timeout trailing 43-35.
“We talked before the game that Thunder Basin was a good shooting team and they could go up by a lot real quick,” Horsley said. “We just stayed the pace, kept fighting and battling and got one stop at a time on defense.”
East went on a run to close out the third period and was able to cut its deficit to 45-43 heading into the final frame.
Sophomore Colter McAnelly grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up to give East the 51-49 lead with just under 6 minutes to play and Drew Jackson scored four straight points, putting the T-Birds up 58-54 with just over three minutes to play.
East held off a comeback attempt from the Bolts to improve to 11-1 on the season.
Buell finished with 23 points for East and Rayl netted 22. McKale Holte led the Bolts with 23 and Deegan Williams added 20.
East trailed for most of the game, and it says a lot for the team stay in tune and grind out the win.
“That showed a lot of character,” Buell said. “It’s easy to fold when you’re down like that, but we know what we have in our guys, so we don’t panic.”
EAST 65, THUNDER BASIN 61
Thunder Basin…… 14 20 14 13 – 61
Cheyenne East…… 9 20 17 19 – 65
Thunder Basin: Williams 20, Felton 10, Cox 5, Baker 3, Holte 23.
Cheyenne East: G. Schlabs 1, Rayl 22, Bush 3, G. Buell 23, McAnelly 4, Jackson 9, Codner 3.