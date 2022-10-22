CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East starters played just one half of the game against Kelly Walsh on Friday night.
However, that first half proved to be a spectacle of offensive and defensive consistency, carrying the Thunderbirds to a 49-7 win in their final regular-season game.
“It’s all about execution and focus,” East coach Chad Goff said. “I thought (the team) did that, and we have been able to finish games in the first half.”
Execution on both sides of the ball was the name of the game for Goff and his team. The East offense was on the field for just 20 plays in the first half, but managed to score six touchdowns.
The longest offensive play of the half came on just the second play of the game. Junior quarterback Cam Hayes connected with junior running back Drew Jackson for a 59-yard score. Jackson added two more rushing touchdowns in the half and 118 yards of total offense.
Senior wide receivers Dom Kaszas and Garet Schlabs added a pair of touchdowns each to help bring the total to 49-0 by the end of the first half.
Kaszas recorded an 11-yard touchdown rush at the end of the half. He also ran a punt back 83 yards early in the first quarter for the T-Birds’ third touchdown of the first half.
“I wasn’t even going to catch (the punt),” Kaszas said. “I heard the whole sideline yelling at me to pick it up, and so I just picked it up and scored.”
Schlabs caught two passes in the opening half for 47 yards, both of which resulted in touchdowns. He also returned an interception 35 yards.
The high-flying and fast-paced nature that East is known for proved to be too much for the Trojans to handle.
“We are kind of a ‘get on the ball and go’ type offense,” Kaszas said. “We try to tire out the defense, and we know our plays well and execute them.”
East’s defense also clamped down in the opening frame. It allowed Kelly Walsh to cross midfield just two times. The T-Birds also allowed the Trojans just four first downs and 100 yards of total offense in the first half, while pitching a first-half shutout.
“They just executed again,” Goff said. “You come back from that Sheridan game, and you see so many things you didn’t do right. We have just worked and worked on assignments and trusting that, if you do your job, the guy next to you can do his right. They have gotten better at that week-to-week.”
Kelly Walsh’s lone score of the contest came on the first play of the second half. The Trojans ran a reverse play on the opening kickoff, and Aiden Emanuelson took it 95 yards back to break the shutout bid.
The Trojans also managed to stop East on their first offensive drive of the half and forced the T-Birds’ lone punt of the game.
However, the young kids for East stepped up on defense again, and did not allow Kelly Walsh to cross midfield more than twice in the second half. The deficit proved to be too great, and East closed out its regular season with a 49-7 win.
For the T-Birds, the real work is about to begin. With the No. 2 overall seed clinched, East will play next week’s quarterfinal game at home against No. 7-seeded Rock Springs. East beat Rock Springs earlier in the year 62-10, but playoffs have a way of allowing perceived underdogs the opportunity to upset teams ahead of them.
In order to stave this off, a team needs to be able to take its intensity and competitive drive to a whole new level. For Goff and the T-Birds, it starts with continuing the consistency they have established over the last two weeks.
“They just need to keep doing what they are doing,” Goff said. “They need to stay within themselves, play together, get better every day, be 1-0 every day and every rep, and constantly push (themselves) to be a little better every day.”
EAST 49, KELLY WALSH 7
Kelly Walsh 0 0 7 0 – 7
Cheyenne East 21 28 0 0 – 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CE: Jackson 59 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick) 11:19
CE: Schlabs 17 pass from Hayes (PAT Blocked) 5:46
CE: Kaszas 83 punt return (two-point conversion good) 2:15
Second Quarter
CE: Jackson 12 rush (Bohlmann kick) 9:20
CE: Schlabs 30 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick) 8:48
CE: Kaszas 11 rush (Bohlmann kick) 7:29
CE: Jackson 8 rush (Bohlmann kick) 2:35
Third Quarter
KW: Emanuelson 95 kick return (Kadon kick) 11:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Kelly Walsh: Pepple 2-18, Thomas 1-6, Sasser 4-29, Emanuelson 1-9, Boyce 8-11, Mekhi 6-18, Pickering 2-5 Cheyenne East: Jackson 5-29, Kaszas 2-36, Pacheco 1-5, Hohn 5-0, Pearson 2-4, Jensen 2-(minus-6), Hayes 5-59
Passing
Kelly Walsh: Sasser 8-18-1 55 Cheyenne East: Hayes 7-10-0 137, Hohn 2-5-0 25
Receiving
Kelly Walsh: Pepple 2-13, Hulshizer 3-28, Emanuelson 2-15, Mekhi 1-(minus-1), Cheyenne East: Hondel 1-8, Jackson 3-89, Mirich 1-7, Schlabs 2-47, Jensen 1-17, Culver 1-11