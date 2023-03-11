CASPER — On March 12, 2022, Cheyenne East’s boys basketball team fell 52-42 to Thunder Basin in the Class 4A state title game. The loss was devastating to the team and left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths.
Since that moment, the team has had a picture of the Bolts’ celebration and final score hanging in their locker room to serve as motivation for this year.
On Saturday at the Wyoming Center in Casper, East completed its redemption arc. The Thunderbirds outlasted a Cinderella-Laramie team to capture its first state championship in 17 years.
“We knew where we were last year, and we knew that we needed to be back, but on the opposite side this year,” senior forward Kysar Jolley said. “It feels 100-times better to (to be on this side), no question.”
East’s state tournament victory was anything but easy.
Laramie, which came into the game red-hot after knocking off both No. 2-seeded Riverton and No. 4-seeded Cody, gave the T-Birds all they could handle.
“We were playing confident and trusting each other, and were able to get our offense going,” Laramie guard Levi Brown said. “It was really fun to be in a close game like that all night. We never felt like it was going to get away from us.”
Laramie went on an 8-0 run early in the first quarter after East opened the scoring. The T-Birds countered back with a 7-0 run of their own to regain the lead, and outscored Laramie 13-4 over the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the quarter. But East would run into some major adversity, when starting seniors Garet Schlabs and Kysar Jolley picked up two quick fouls.
With Jolley out, East lost a good majority of its size and its only counter to 6-foot-7 forward Neil Summers. But the T-Birds got help from an unlikely source defending Summers down low. Junior Camden Hayes, who stands at 6-foot-3, did a phenomenal job guarding Laramie’s big man, and held him to just one shot attempt and two turn overs in the second quarter.
“He is a tough, tough kid,” Schlabs said. “We knew he would be fine (guarding Summers). Stuff that you don’t see in the stat sheet is what he did tonight. It was huge and led us to the win.”
Despite Hayes’ best efforts, the T-Birds struggled on the offensive end during the second quarter. In total, East shot just 4-for-13 from the field and scored just 10 points in the frame. Laramie, meanwhile, shot 50% from the field and outscored East 16-10 to carry a 28-26 lead into the break.
East opened the second half by outscoring Laramie 6-2 to take a 34-30 lead. Laramie responded with a 6-0 run to regain the lead with just under three minutes left in the quarter. Just over a minute later, East guard Drew Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer to put East up 41-37. Nathan Mirich would add two free throws to give East a 43-39 lead heading into the final eight-minute frame.
Schlabs and Jackson, East’s two premiere threats on the wings, had been held in check by the Plainsmen’s defense heading into the fourth quarter. The two had combined for 19 points on 19 total shots.
But the best players step up when the lights shine the brightest. Jackson’s 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter helped him put up five of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including two tough finishes at the rim.
With just under five minutes left in the game, East clung to a 48-43 lead. From then on, Schlabs completely took over the game. He went on to score nine of his 11 fourth-quarter points during the final five minutes of the game, helping East pull away.
“You couldn’t script that story any better, and its just the way his life has always been,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “He is going to outwork everybody, and he found a way to grind out the fourth quarter and get it done.”
Laramie refused to go away completely, and with 33 seconds left in the game, a layup from Brown made it a six-point game. However, that was as close as the Plainsmen would come in their effort for a comeback, as East made its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“This is the fourth time we’ve played them, so we know what they’re about,” Laramie coach Drew Evans said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of figuring out how to slow them down in transition and do what we can to force them into spots they don’t want to be in.
"But they’re a really good basketball team, and you have to give them a lot of credit.”
East came into the season with high expectations. It was ranked as the No. 1 team throughout the entire season and was one of the major favorites to walk out of Saturday’s game as the state champions.
While it was far from a perfect game, the T-Birds showed up when all the pressure was on them.
“(Horsley) said before the game that we would have to prove it,” Jackson said. “That is why they play the game, because it can’t just be given to the No. 1 seed. We came out here and we proved it.”
Despite East’s best efforts, Laramie battled to the bitter end. They were paced by a game-high 26-point performance from Brown, who also shot 9-for-18 from the field throughout the contest. Summers pitched in a 13-point performance on 6-for-12 shooting, while also hauling down a game-high 11 rebounds.
“We did an excellent job of executing our stuff and getting inside-out,” Evans said. “We hit some shots when we needed to, and were knocking some free throws down. We ran out of gas, (East) hit some shots and made some plays and we came up short.”
EAST 68, LARAMIE 59
Laramie…… 12 16 11 20 – 59
Cheyenne East…… 16 10 17 25 – 38
Laramie: Busch 2-3 0-0 6, Brown 9-18 7-10 26, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 3-4 0-0 8, Chavez 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Summers 6-12 1-2 13. Totals: 23-50 8-12 59.
Cheyenne East: G. Schlabs 7-11 3-3 18, Jo. Rayl 0-0 0-0 0, Na. Mirich 4-6 4-4 14, Br. Bohlmann 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 6-15 4-5 17, Hayes 4-6 2-2 12, Jolley 3-8 0-0 7. Totals: 24-49 13-14 68.
3-pointers: Laramie 5-16 (Busch 2-3, Brown 1-3, McKinney 0-1, Alexander 2-3, Chavez 0-2, Smith 0-2, Summers 0-2); East 7-17 (G. Schlabs 1-3, Na. Mirich 2-4, Br. Bohlmann 0-1, Jackson 1-5, Hayes 2-2, Jolley 1-2). Rebounds: Laramie 26 (Summers 11); East 30 (Jolley 8). Assists: Laramie 9 (Four with 2); East 9 (G. Schlabs 3, Jackson 3). Turnovers: Laramie 8 (Brown 4); East 8 (G. Schlabs 2, Jackson 2). Blocked shots: Laramie 0, East 0. Steals: Laramie 4 (Alexander 2); East 5 (Jackson 3). Team fouls: Laramie 15, East 13. Fouled out: Laramie 1 (Busch).