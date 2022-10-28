CHEYENNE – Rock Springs tried to play keep away from Cheyenne East on Friday.

The Tigers were able to keep East’s high-powered offense off the field for a good portion of the second and third quarters. However, the Thunderbirds used their quick-strike offense to pull away for a 49-24 victory in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

