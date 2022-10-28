CHEYENNE – Rock Springs tried to play keep away from Cheyenne East on Friday.
The Tigers were able to keep East’s high-powered offense off the field for a good portion of the second and third quarters. However, the Thunderbirds used their quick-strike offense to pull away for a 49-24 victory in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“(Cheyenne) Central tried to do that against us, and also did a pretty good job of it,” East coach Chad Goff said of Rock Springs slowing the game down. “Our kids responded to it in the second half. Offensively, we took advantage of our time.
“Defensively, you get tired playing that much, but they also get tired because they’re pushing on you. Their defense started to figure it out and did some good things in the second half.”
No. 2-seeded East (9-1) will host third-seeded Natrona County (8-2) in the semifinals Friday.
The T-Birds entered Friday’s contest ranked first in the state in scoring offense (47.3 points per game) and second in total offense (439 yards per game). They exceeded their scoring average, and gained 389 yards of total offense. Big plays had a lot to do with that.
East’s first three touchdowns were 25 yards or longer. Its first score of the second half was a 65-yard interception return. It also got two more scores of 68 and 46 yards.
“We had it in the back of our heads that we could get any points they scored back, but we really wanted to get stops,” junior Drew Jackson said. “We wanted to get stops because we thought they would be huge momentum-builders.”
The T-Birds had just four first downs in the second half, and two of those came on their final scoring drive. That had to do with Rock Springs slowing the game down by taking as much time off the play clock between plays as it could. The Tigers also converted four fourth downs.
“Nobody has stopped these guys all year, and I didn’t think we’d be able to do it miraculously,” Rock Springs coach Mark Lenhardt said. “They just have too much speed and too many good players everywhere. We wanted our offense to be our best defense.
“We wanted to slow it down, chew the clock and run the football because we didn’t think we could win a track meet. They just wear you down.”
East opened the game with a six-play, 67-yard drive that ended on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes to Garet Schlabs. Its defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense went 43 yards in two plays. Jakob Culver capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown reception.
Rock Springs got on the scoreboard when Goodness Okere found the end zone from 11 yards out with 3 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Michael Rubich corralled his own onside kick to get the Tigers the ball back at East’s 45. Quarterback Michael Faigl knotted the score 14-14 when he pushed his way into the end zone from a yard out with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter.
East regained the lead on its final drive of the first half when junior Drew Jackson took a swing pass 30 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. The Tigers were called for hurdling the line on the extra-point attempt. East opted to try the two-point conversion after picking up the penalty yardage, and Hayes dove into the end zone for a 22-14 lead.
Rock Springs got to East’s 9-yard line on the ensuing drive, and Michael Rubich kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to cut East’s lead to 22-17 at the half.
Rock Springs moved into East territory on its first drive before Schlabs intercepted a Faigl pass and took it 65 yards down the far sideline for a touchdown and a 29-17 lead.
“They were throwing hitches earlier in the game, and I was close on a couple,” Schlabs said. “I got a good read that allowed me to jump it, and then I got a huge block by Drew Jackson that helped me break it down the sideline. That was an unbelievable block.”
Jackson added touchdown runs of 65 and 46 yards, while Hayes plunged in from a yard out in the fourth quarter. Jackson finished with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also had three catches for 50 yards and a score. Defensively, Jackson posted 8.5 tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup.
Hayes was 7 of 9 passing for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He added 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
East junior defensive tackle Colby Olson finished with 19 tackles (four solo) and two sacks. Junior linebacker Kolbe Dierks added 16½ tackles (four solo and 1½ for loss) and a pass breakup for the T-Birds.
Rock Springs’ final touchdown came in a 5-yard run by Faigl midway through the fourth. Faigl passed for 193 yards and rushed for 89 more. Brycen Coombs added 61 rushing yards and 58 receiving.
“I’m proud of our guys because we emptied the tank like we had talked about,” Lenhardt said. “There are a lot of teams that would have given up against an opponent like that. But we played hard and were a couple plays away from making it a lot closer game.”
EAST 49, ROCK SPRINGS 24
Rock Springs…… 7 10 0 7 – 24
Cheyenne East…… 14 8 13 14 – 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CE: G. Schlabs 27 pass from C. Hayes (Br. Bohlmann kick), 10:14.
CE: Ja. Culver 25 pass from C. Hayes (Br. Bohlmann kick), 8:18.
RS: G. Okere 11 run (Rubich kick), 3:55.
Second Quarter
RS: Faigl 1 run (Rubich kick), 10:39.
CE: Jackson 30 pass from C. Hayes (C. Hayes run), 2:33.
RS: Rubich 26 field goal, 0:00.
Third Quarter
CE: G. Schlabs 65 interception return (Br. Bohlmann kick failed), 8:27.
CE: Jackson 68 run (Br. Bohlmann kick), 0:00.
Fourth Quarter
RS: Faigl 5 run (Robich kick), 8:27.
CE: C. Hayes 1 run (Br. Bohlmann kick), 6:53.
CE: Jackson 46 run (Br. Bohlmann kick), 2:56.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Rock Springs: Thornhill 8-27, Coombs 10-61, Faigl 31-89, Carlsen 1-3, G. Okere 4-21, Butcher 1-1. Cheyenne East: Jackson 11-165, G. Schlabs 1-19, Hayes 7-79.
Passing
Rock Springs: Faigl 23-33-1 193. Cheyenne East: Hayes 7-9-0 126.
Receiving
Rock Springs: Thomas 1-0, Coombs 8-58, Anderson 1-3, Carlsen 1-21, G. Okere 4-34, Butcher 7-77. Cheyenne East: Jackson 3-50, Mirich 2-24, G. Schlabs 1-27, Ja. Culver 1-25.