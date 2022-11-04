CASPER — Prior to Thursday night’s quarterfinal matchup, Cheyenne East had been on a tear.
The Lady Thunderbirds had knocked off Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Laramie to become the Class 4A East Region's No. 1 seed at the state volleyball tournament.
However, they found themselves in a dogfight against Star Valley in the quarterfinals of the state tournament and needed all five sets to down the Lady Braves, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 15-7.
“It wasn’t pretty by any means,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “I am just happy we are moving onto the next game.”
Star Valley jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it in the first set. The Braves forced East into a lot of early mistakes, which led to a 25-14 loss in the first set.
East fell behind early once again in set two and it looked like there would be a repeat from the first set. However, junior Taliah Morris stepped up in the second set, recording four kills and a few big blocks to help the T-Birds mount a comeback.
East took the lead 17-15 late in the set, and held on the rest of the way. Star Valley committed an attacking violation on the final point to give East the 25-20 win in set two.
East grabbed an early 11-6 lead in the third set, which its quickly saw erased. But the T-Birds did not let the adversity get to them, and rattled off seven straight points to take a 18-11 lead. They used that momentum to run away with the set, winning 25-16.
Star Valley rebounded after losing two straight sets and jumped out to a 12-6 lead to start the frame. East won five straight points before dropping another to cut the lead down to just two. It then won the next three points to take a 16-15 lead.
The teams went back and forth before Star Valley was able to put away the T-Birds 25-20 to even things up at two.
Quigley’s message to the team was simple entering the final frame: be more consistent and take advantage of momentum.
The message stuck with the players. East never trailed in the final frame, but Star Valley managed to keep it close midway through the final set. After falling down 8-4, the Lady Braves recorded the next two points to cut the lead to just two.
East came alive at that point, surrendering just one more point and pulled away late. Senior Jaylyn Christensen put the final nail in the coffin with an ace on match point to give the Lady T-Birds a 15-7 set win and 3-2 win over the Lady Braves.
There was never any doubt of the final result, Morris said.
“After regionals we saw what we could do,” Morris said. “We took out Thunder (Basin), we took out Laramie, we took out Campbell (County), we see what we can accomplish. We just have to put it all together.”
Sometimes, when teams are not at their best, they need their big time players to step up. East got that performance from its big guns Thursday. Morris led the team with 16 kills and was arguably the best player on the court for East. Senior Elysiana Fonseca added 13 kills and seven blocks, including two big kills at the tail end of the final frame.
Senior libero Boden Liljedhal started off a little slow, but showcased why she is a two-time reigning defensive player of the year. Liljedhal recorded 28 digs in the match, including some big time diving saves in the final three frames.
“The kids stepped up,” Quigley said. “When we needed someone else to step up when things weren’t going well for another player, that happened tonight. It was great to see (the team) just not let things affect them.”
After an emotional win like Thursday's, teams can often find it hard to reset and come back stronger. But that is the exact situation that East finds itself in. It plays again tonight against Cody with a chance to go to the state championship. Not only is it important for them to reset, it is almost a must.
“We just need to come together and realize that tonight was not our night,” Morris said. “But tomorrow we have another game, another opportunity, another big game. If we want to make it to the championship, we just have to change our mindset and flip a switch.”