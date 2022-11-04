East logo white.jpg

CASPER — Prior to Thursday night’s quarterfinal matchup, Cheyenne East had been on a tear.

The Lady Thunderbirds had knocked off Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Laramie to become the Class 4A East Region's No. 1 seed at the state volleyball tournament.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

