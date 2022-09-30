Wyoming running back Titus Swen (2) is tackled by BYU defensive lineman Hunter Greer (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Saturday’s matchup will feature a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks that have wasted no time making an impact at their new schools. San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 764 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 57.1% passing in three games since transferring from Hawaii, where he beat the Cowboys amid a dominant performance last season. He's also added 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley, meanwhile, threw for 716 yards, five touchdowns and no picks on 64.5% passing in four games in September, in addition to rushing for 78 yards.
Advantage: Push
Running back
With Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely having moved on from injuries that hampered them early in the season, the Cowboys have proven they possess one of the most lethal one-two punches at running back in the Mountain West. The pair has averaged 126.3 rushing yards per game over the past three weeks, with Swen rushing for four touchdowns during this span. Things haven't gone so well for the Spartans' run game. They rank second-to-last in the conference with 77 rushing yards per game, with running backs averaging just 55.7 yards per game.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver and tight ends
After a rough start to the season for the passing game, the Cowboys have showcased depth at the receiver and tight end spots, with four players – Joshua Cobbs, Wyatt Wieland, Parker Christensen and Will Pelissier – recording at least eight catches and more than 100 yards. SJSU has received solid production from a pair of Nevada transfers in their first three games with the program, with Justin Lockhart and Elijah Cooks combining for 22 catches, 382 yards and a touchdown. Each has a 100-yard receiving performance already this season.
Advantage: San Jose State
Offensive line
The Spartans’ struggles in the running game are in part a reflection of an offensive line that has struggled to find its groove so far in 2022, and the pass protection hasn’t inspired optimism, either. SJSU ranks second-to-last in the conference with 2.9 yards per carry and 3.7 sacks allowed per game. UW’s offensive line has been solid all year, with its 0.8 sacks allowed per game ranking second in the conference, behind only Air Force. The Cowboys averaged 5.1 yards per carry in their only MW test, a 17-14 win over the Falcons.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
The Cowboys’ young defensive end group has shown promise, while interior defensive linemen Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole have emerged as potential all-conference candidates. Defensive line appears to be the Spartans’ biggest strength, however, led by veterans Viliami Fehoko and Cade Hall. Hall was named the preseason co-defensive player of the year in the MW, an award he won in 2020, while Fehoko is seeking a third straight first team all-conference selection.
Advantage: San Jose State
Linebackers
The Spartans lead the MW with 15.7 points allowed per game, and the linebacker group deserves its share of credit for this. Jordan Pollard was the team's highest rated defensive player on Pro Football Focus in last week's win over Western Michigan, finishing with a grade of 83.7, while Rico Tolefree and Kyle Harmon both graded above 70. Linebacker play has been a strength for Wyoming, with Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoa both making an impact at various points throughout the season. The group also showed depth during the Cowboys’ win over Air Force, during which they used a three-linebacker set, with backups Cole DeMarzo and Read Sunn combining to play over 60 snaps.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
SJSU has posted better numbers in terms of pass defense, ranking second in the MW in opponent's passing efficiency, compared to UW at No. 9. However, the Cowboys have also been tested at a significantly higher level. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is a potential first-round pick, while Tulsa’s Davis Brin is averaging 329.5 passing yards and three touchdowns per game this season, with the sixth-highest passer rating in the country of any player with at least 100 attempts.
Advantage: Push
Special teams
UW's John Hoyland has been among the most reliable kickers in the FBS this year, with his 12 made field goals and season-long of 55 yards both leading the nation. SJSU's Taren Schive, meanwhile, is just 5 of 7 on the year, with a season-long of 38 yards. The Spartans have also given up a touchdown in the kicking game, while UW's Ryan Marquez returned a blocked punt for a touchdown a few weeks back.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Wyoming 27, San Jose State 21
