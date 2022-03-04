CHEYENNE – Taliah Morris didn’t want her volleyball season to end prematurely, but it had to, especially if she was going to be healthy for track season.
The Cheyenne East sophomore won one indoor state championship and two outdoor state titles last season. She also was second in another event at the Class 4A outdoor meet.
Track is her best sport. It’s where her future lies. It was an easy choice for her to cut her volleyball season short and have surgery to repair her right ankle.
“There was a serious risk I would damage it more,” Morris said. “I wanted to play the last two weeks of volleyball, but I didn’t want to hurt myself more, and I definitely didn’t want to miss track.
“I waited about as long as I could. I couldn’t wait any longer.”
The Wyoming state indoor meet starts today in Gillette. It will be Morris’ fourth meet this season.
She returned Feb. 12 and won the 55-meter dash at the Mustang Invitational in Casper. Morris has since picked up a long jump win Feb. 19 and a 55-meter dash win Feb. 25. She also was second in long jump at the Laramie last-chance qualifier Feb. 25.
“She looked like she was back to her true form last week,” East indoor coach Amanda Brinkman said. “She looked quick, her turnover was really fast, and she looked really explosive. That’s not just in the 55, but also the long jump.
“Her distance (of 16 feet, 8 inches) wouldn’t indicate that, but there were a couple big jumps she scratched on. She had the speed and explosiveness off the board to hit good distances.”
Morris’ top long jump mark this season was 18-1¼ at the Feb. 19 Wyoming Invitational select meet.
She also was a standout triple jumper, but she suffered her original ankle injury in that event. Morris did not record a triple jump mark at last year’s state indoor meet, and skipped the event altogether during the outdoor season because she never felt healthy enough to do it.
The tenderness in her right ankle persisted throughout the summer and fall. The pain eventually got so bad during volleyball season she knew it wasn’t going to go away without treatment.
“It was always hurting,” Morris said. “I had ongoing pain for six months. I had to tape it, take ibuprofen and wear an ankle brace because it was always hurting.”
An X-ray and then an MRI revealed that a piece of her ankle had chipped off, taking a tendon with it. Her surgeon drilled holes in her ankle to promote new bone growth. Morris’ ankle feels healthy, but still swells after tough workouts.
Morris missed the first few weeks of practice. She eased herself back into competition once she was cleared by her doctor.
As nice as it would be to add more indoor state medals to her collection, she is focused on using these meets as preparation for the outdoor campaign.
“My distances might not be where I want them to be, and I might not be as fast as I was this time last year,” she said. “But I’ve been able to come back, compete and get those couple weeks under my belt. That’s going to be super important for outdoor.
“Outdoor is what really matters. The indoor season has been all about getting me faster, getting me stronger and getting me back to 100%.”
If the past three indoor meets have been any indication, 4A should be prepared for Morris to continue to dominate, Brinkman said.
“This is a good indicator of where she’s going to be outdoors,” the coach said. “She hasn’t had a lot of time to compete indoors, but she’s put in quality time. In a small amount of time, she’s been able to fire those muscles back up and still do well. That’s going to be big come outdoor.”