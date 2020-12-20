...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70
mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Laramie Valley
including Guernsey, Laramie, Shirley Basin and Wheatland.
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Laramie and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...High blowover risk for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for
light weight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Cheyenne East sophomore Colter McAnelly leaps while laying the ball into the hoop during a game against Riverton High School Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at East. The Thunderbirds defeated Riverton 69-48. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Jake Rayl looks for an open teammate while dribbling during a game against Riverton High School Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at East. The Thunderbirds defeated Riverton 69-48. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Jordan Codner shoots a one-handed shot during a game against Riverton High School Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at East. The Thunderbirds defeated Riverton 69-48. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Gavin Goff shoots a three-pointer during a game against Riverton High School Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at East. The Thunderbirds defeated Riverton 69-48. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Jake Rayl leads a fast break during a game against Riverton High School Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at East. The Thunderbirds defeated Riverton 69-48. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A late third quarter run helped secure the game for Cheyenne East over Riverton.
After Riverton was forced to call a timeout because of the constant defensive pressure from East, the Thunderbirds went on a 15-2 run in the final 2 minutes, 26 seconds to close out the third period and lift them to a 69-48 victory Saturday afternoon.