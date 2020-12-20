CHEYENNE – A late third quarter run helped secure the game for Cheyenne East over Riverton.

After Riverton was forced to call a timeout because of the constant defensive pressure from East, the Thunderbirds went on a 15-2 run in the final 2 minutes, 26 seconds to close out the third period and lift them to a 69-48 victory Saturday afternoon.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

