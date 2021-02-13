CHEYENNE – It was a tale of two halves for the Cheyenne East girls Friday night.
After holding control of most of the first half, the No. 2-ranked Lady Thunderbirds couldn’t find the same first-half intensity and and fell to top-ranked Thunder Basin, 72-64.
“We lost our intensity and energy that we had in the beginning of the game,” freshman Bradie Schlabs said. “We came out of halftime and couldn’t match that same intensity and it just didn’t help us.”
Thunder Basin’s Gabby Drube and East’s Boden Liljedahl traded baskets to start a first quarter that featured nine lead changes and two ties, including four lead changes in the first 1 minute, 21 seconds of the game.
In her first possession of the game, Schlabs got a steal and finished it to give East a 9-8 lead with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter. That bucket sparked a six-point run from Schlabs herself and the T-Birds held a 14-8 lead before Brooke Conklin hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Bolts.
The lead changed three more times and Liljedahl scored the final four points of the quarter for East, who held a 22-19 advantage after the first frame.
With 5:25 remaining in the first half, Liljedahl found Darcy Jardine inside for an easy bucket. The basket started a 10-2 East run which ultimately led to a 35-23 lead and was the biggest lead of the game for either team. Thunder Basin went on a short run and the T-Birds carried a 38-32 lead into the break.
The third quarter proved to be troubling for East.
Sydney Solem hit a 3-pointer for the Bolts, giving them a 43-40 lead, a lead that they didn’t lose for the remainder of the contest.
“They hit a lot of 3s (in the third period),” East coach Eric Westling said, “I’m going to put that on me, though, because I didn’t get us to adjust to what they were doing fast enough.”
Thunder Basin held East to only six points in the third period, while finding rhythm on offense that involved getting the ball down the court fast and spotting up from the outside.
“We just didn’t get into transition fast enough and couldn’t hit shots there in the third (period),” Jardine said. “I think it would have been different if we just transitioned better.”
East didn’t go away though, and gave itself an opportunity to get the win. Emma Jacobsen drove and finished at the rim putting the T-Birds behind 62-58 with 2:05 to play, but the Bolts hit free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
Schlabs finished with a team-high 19 points for East and Liljedahl added 17. Drube had a game-high 21 for Thunder Basin.
“These girls are a resilient group and have a never die attitude,” Westling said. “I’m always proud of them for that.
“We’re going to get back to the tape and go from there, but (today) is Campbell County and we have to get ready.”
THUNDER BASIN 72, EAST 64
Thunder Basin……… 19 13 17 23 – 72
Cheyenne East…….. 22 16 6 20 – 64
Thunder Basin: Larson 9, Hladky 5, Drube 21, S. Solem 8, Deimling 8, Conklin 11, Spelts 8, McCarty 1, K. Solem 2.
Cheyenne East: R. Jacobsen 3, E. Jaconsen 4, C. Alvarado 8, Jardine 12, Liljedahl 12, A. Marshall 0, Schlabs 19, Fonseca 2, White 0.