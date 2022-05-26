CHEYENNE – Three Cheyenne girls soccer players earned All-Class 4A honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Cheyenne East had senior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw and senior midfielder Tayler Miller honored as all-staters. Cheyenne Central sophomore defender Ekena Little also picked up an all-state nod.
Kershaw recorded 113 saves and eight shutouts in 18 matches this spring. Miller scored a team-best seven goals to go with five assists.
All three players were also named first team All-East Conference.
East also had sophomore midfielder Jordan Griess and junior defender Ashleigh Clarke named to the all-conference team. Griess scored six goals and had three assists. The Lady Thunderbirds went 9-10-1 this season and finished sixth at the 4A state tournament.
Central also had senior forward Calie Mosely named to the all-conference team. Mosely scored six goals and assisted on another this spring. She was an all-stater in 2021.
The Lady Indians posted a 4-9-2 record this season.
The Central boys had five players earn all-league accolades.
Goalkeeper Jackson Cook, defender Tristan Patterson and midfielders Jackson Lewis and Caden Smith – all seniors – were joined on the all-conference team by junior defender Ignatius John.
Cook stopped 79 shots and posted six shutouts this season. Lewis netted five goals and assisted on four others, while Smith scored eight goals and dished out three assists.
The Indians went 11-7-2 and finished sixth at the 4A state tournament.
East sophomore midfielder Brenden Bohlmann picked up an all-conference nod. He scored seven goals to go with three assists to help the T-Birds post a 3-10-2 mark.
Cheyenne South sophomore defender DeMarcus Contreras also picked on an all-conference honor. The Bison were 0-16 on the season.
PREP SOCCER
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE TEAMS
GIRLS
Cheyenne Central: D Ekenna Little; Cheyenne East: GK Kiara Kershaw, M Tayler Miller; Jackson: D Brooklyn Hills, M Taya McClennan, F Phoebe Alva Rosa; Kelly Walsh: D Maddison Burnett, M Peyton Hill; Laramie: GK Mckenna Barham, M Allison Beeston; Natrona County: GK Rian Barthel, M Katelynn Campbell, F Brooke Travers; Rock Springs: F Brecken Hunsaker, D Kylee Knudsen, M Novaleigh Moses, M Emily Taucher, D Corallee Weinreich; Sheridan: F Olivia Ballew, D Ellie Williams; Thunder Basin: D Sam Bonar, F Cena Carlson, F Brooke Dunham, D Caytlynn Garland, M Alex Michael.
BOYS
Campbell County: D Ever Leyva; Jackson: D Braden Hills, F Charlie Hoelscher, GK Javi Huta, F Teddy Opler, D Kai McClennan, M Dilon Tzompa; Kelly Walsh: GK Caden Allaire, F Jackson Catchpole, M Hayden Hollinger, D Erich Hulshizer, M Parker O’Neill; Laramie: M Cameron Hoberg, GK Talon Luckie, D Landon Smith, F Landon Whisenant; Rock Springs: D Karson Curtis, M Josh Sosa; Sheridan: D Kaden Bateson, F Colson Coon, M Reed Rabon, M Dane Steel; Thunder Basin: M Cade Ayers, F Caleb Howell, D Riley Ringer.
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAMS
GIRLS
Buffalo: D Kaitrin Blaney, D Danica Boyce, M Cantrell Rosalez; Cody: D Ally Boysen, M Aspen Kalkowski, D Jessa Lynn, M Kennedi Niemann, D Reece Niemann, GK Isabelle Radakovich, F Autumn Wilson; Douglas: M Allison Olsen, D Emily Smith; Lander: M Abby Copeland, F Emma Goetz, M Whitney Hansen, M Anabelle Nachazel, F Delaney Sullivan; Mountain View: GK Kassidy Hewitt; Riverton: M Jordyn Anderson, M Madison Fossey, GK Ayana Mejorado, D Savannah Morton, F Sealey Morton, F Cami Paskett; Worland: F Rivers Carrell.
Senior player of the year: Emma Goetz, Lander.
Underclassmen of the year: Ally Boysen, Cody; Savannah Morton, Riverton.
BOYS
Buffalo: GK Kadon Boyce, D Brogan Byram, M Anthony Peters; Cody: D Remy Broussard, M Matt Nelson; Douglas: M Lane Ewing, D Luke Ewing, F Jackson Hughes, GK Craigh Thiel; Lander: F Kellon Donahue, M Sam Welsh, D Calum Wheeler; Mountain View: GK Morgan Kellum; Powell: D Reece Bauer, M Chance Franks, M Garrett Morris, F Hawkin Sweeney; Riverton: F Sean Carruth, D Ruger Stowell; Torrington: F Chase Miller, D Cole Parriott; Worland: M Jorey Anderson, M Court Gonzalez, F Cole Venable, D Jackson Wassum.
Senior player of the year: Cole Venable, Worland.
Underclassman of the year: Court Gonsalez, Worland.
CLASS 4A ALL-EAST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Cheyenne Central: D Ekena Little, F Calie Mosley; Cheyenne East: D Ashleigh Clarke, M Jordan Griess, GK Kiara Kershaw, M Tayler Miller; Campbell County: M Aubry Dewine, D Avery Dewine; Laramie: GK Mckenna Barham, M Allison Beeston, F Mercedes Garcia, D Libby Goodspeed, F Alexia Lucero; Sheridan: F Olivia Ballew, M Sydni Bilyeu, GK Libby Gardner, M Emma Prior, D Ellie Williams; Thunder Basin: D Sam Bonar, F Cena Carlson, F Brooke Dunham, D Catelynn Garland, M Kylie Hayes, D Ashley Measels, M Alex Michael.
BOYS
Cheyenne Central: GK Jackson Cook, D Ignatius John, M Jackson Lewis, D Tristan Patterson, F Caden Smith; Cheyenne East: M Brenden Bohlmann; Cheyenne South: D DeMarcus Contreras; Campbell County: M Jose Aguayo, D Ever Leyva, GK Brady Tompkins, F Joey Von Aschwege; Laramie: M Cameron Hoberg, GK Talon Luckie, M Christian Smith, D Landon Smith, F Landon Whisenant; Sheridan: D Kaden Bateson, F Colson Coon, D Alex Jack, GK Chris Larson, M Reed Rabon, F Frank Sinclair, M Dane Steel; Thunder Basin: M Cade Ayers, F Caleb Howell, D Riley Ringer.
CLASS 4A ALL-WEST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Jackson: D Brooklyn Hills, D Natalie Joralaman, M Albany McCooey, M Taya McClennan, F Phoebe Alva Rosa; Kelly Walsh: D Maddison Burnett, GK Addy Harris, M Peyton Hill, F Hannah Holmberg, M Bethany Strand, D Karli Woodruff; Natrona County: GK Rian Barthel, M Katelynn Campbell, M Kylan Campbell, F Saige Gustafson, D Naomi Katzman, F Brooke Travers, D Hailie Wilhelm; Rock Springs: F Becken Hunsaker, D Kylee Knudsen, M Novaleigh Moses, F Karli Nelson, M Emily Taucher, D Corallee Weinriech; Star Valley: GK Mikayla Christiansen.
BOYS
Evanston: F David Perez; Green River: M Braxton Cordova; Jackson: M Hunter Dewell, D Braden Hills, F Charlie Hoelscher, D Danny Huerta, GK Javi Huta; M Cesar Jimenez, D Kai McClennan, F Teddy Opler, D Sahir Romero, M Dilon Tzompa; Kelly Walsh: GK Caden Allaire, F Jackson Catchpole, M Hayden Hollinger, D Hudson Hollinger, D Erich Hulshizer, M Parker O’Neill; Rock Springs: F Jim Biteye, GK Hudson Conrad, D Karson Curtis, F Brayden Davies, M Jeff Hyatt, M Josh Sosa; Star Valley: D Mason Brown.
CLASS 3A ALL-EAST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Buffalo: D Kaitrin Blaney, D Danica Boyce, F Maggie Olsen, M Vivi Ostheimer, M Cantrell Rosalez, GK Sierra Verplanke; Douglas: M Allison Olsen, D Emily Smith, M Bailey Wright; Newcastle: F Gabby McVay; Rawlins: D Alexzandria Archuleta; Riverton: M Jordyn Anderson, M Madison Fossey, GK Ayana Mejorado, D Savannah Morton, F Sealey Morton, F Cami Paskett; Torrington: D Katie Johnson.
BOYS
Buffalo: GK Kadon Boyce, D Brogan Byram, F Aidan O’Neill, M Eli Patterson, M Anthony Peters; Douglas: M Lane Ewing, D Luke Ewing, F Jackson Hughes, M Jaxson Moore, GK Craig Thiel; Newcastle: D Avery Chick; Rawlins: D Eli Kern; Riverton: F Sean Carruth, D Ruger Stowell; Torrington: M Adam Bartlett, M Deagan Keith, F Chase Miller, D Cole Parriott.
CLASS 3A ALL-WEST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Cody: D Ally Boysen, M Aspen Kalkowski, D Jessa Lynn, M Kennedi Niemann, D Reece Niemann, GK Isabelle Radokovich, F Autumn Wilson; Lander: D Abby Copeland, F Emma Goetz, M Whitney Hansen, M Mason Morton, M Anabelle Nachazel, F Delaney Sullivan; Mountain View: F Kaycee Bugas, GK Kassidy Hewitt; Worland: F Rivers Carrell, D Braelyn Robertson.
BOYS
Cody: D Remy Broussard, D Jackson Gai, M Matt Nelson; Lander: F Kellon Donahue, M Sam Welsh, D Calum Wheeler; Mountain View: GK Morgan Kellum; Powell: D Reece Bauer, GK Holden Cooper, M Chance Franks, M Garrett Morris, F Keaton Rowton, D Steven Stambaugh, F Hawkin Sweeney; Worland: M Jorey Anderson, M Court Gonzalez, D Jackson Wassum, F Cole Venable.