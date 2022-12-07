CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca weighed the pros and cons of all the colleges recruiting her to play volleyball.
The pull of home was too much to ignore for the Cheyenne East middle hitter, which is why she signed with Laramie County Community College.
“My family is a big part of my life, and I’m not ready to leave them,” said Fonseca, who was a three-time all-state selection for the Thunderbirds.
East coach Nicole Quigley became emotional while talking to the crowd assembled in East’s commons area. Fonseca was a four-year starter for the T-Birds, who came in with a ton of raw potential.
“She started off really raw and super athletic,” Quigley said. “The progress she’s made over the last four years is a little unreal. She’s been one of the top middle hitters in the state the last three years.
“She’s been a large part of our success as a volleyball program. I’m really excited to see where she goes. Her talent is endless, as long as she believes in herself the way I do.”
The 6-foot-1 Fonseca posted 650 career kills and 417 career blocks. The Golden Eagles posting an 18-12 record in coach Zach Shaver’s first season also was attractive to Fonseca.
“I kept up with them, and they have a really good program,” she said. “Coach Shaver told me he’s ready to build the program, and I’m ready to be a part of that.
“There were several schools I was looking at that I weighed the pros and cons of, and LCCC won me over because there were more pros on its side.”
Fonseca is undecided on a college major.
Christensen headed to Washington
Jaylyn Christensen’s role as a pitcher has grown throughout her time playing for coach Adam Galicia, both with East and in the Cheyenne Extreme club organization. She has improved so much in the circle that pitching will be her primary role when she suits up for Bellevue (Washington) College next season.
“I might get some playing time in the field, but my strong suit is definitely pitching,” Christensen said.
Christensen pitched 56-1/3 innings for East last season, going 5-6, with 80 strikeouts to earn All-East Conference honors last spring. She logged 131-2/3 innings during the summer with Extreme, posting a 12-6 record, with 194 strikeouts.
“We were pretty loaded with pitchers, and she had to find her groove,” Galicia said. “She’s really grown mentally, and that’s been fun to watch. … I see big things from her this season.
“She’s already shown what she can do by pitching against some of the best competition in the country. This is the next step in the process of what she’s going to become.”
Christensen – who wants to earn a bachelor of science in nursing and be a pediatric nurse – made it a point to thank the coaches she’s had throughout her career for helping her get to this point.
Bailey signs with SW Minnesota
Shannon Bailey started swimming as a way to stay in shape for her preferred sport – basketball.
She eventually fell for swimming, and signed with NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State on Tuesday.
“College swimming became a goal this year when I saw how much progress I made during the off-season,” Bailey said. “I always thought my future was going to be in basketball, but swimming came along and ended up being the best thing for me.
“I was good at it in the beginning and constantly made progress. That’s what won me over.”
Bailey placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke at this fall’s Class 4A state meet, finishing in 1 minute, 10.07 seconds. She also was seventh in the 100 freestyle (56.76 seconds).
“She’s a really strong swimmer, and I’m really excited to see where she goes and how she performs at the next level,” East coach Jon Andersen said.