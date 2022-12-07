Elysiana Fonseca

Cheyenne East senior Elysiana Fonseca, right, hits against blocks by Cheyenne Central junior Brooklynn Sullivan, left, and senior Joslyn Siedenburg during a match Sept. 27, in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca weighed the pros and cons of all the colleges recruiting her to play volleyball.

The pull of home was too much to ignore for the Cheyenne East middle hitter, which is why she signed with Laramie County Community College.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus