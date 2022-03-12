CASPER – Thunder Basin entered the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament limiting teams’ possessions more than any team in the state, holding its opponents to just 29.8 field goal attempts per game.
During Saturday evening’s 4A state championship game against Cheyenne East, the Bolts held the Thunderbirds to 33 possessions. The T-Birds took advantage of their limited possessions, shooting 48.5% in the game and 53% in the first half, but fell short in a 52-42 loss at the Wyoming Center.
“One thing about it is, they’re very good offensively and they shoot the daylights out of it,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “But, people don’t realize because they’re so effective when they shoot it is how good defensively they are.
“They push you out, they don’t let you have the middle … they’re just a great team, you gotta tip your hat to them.”
After three lead changes and a tie to start the contest, McKale Holte knocked in his first 3-pointer of the game to give the Bolts an 8-7 advantage midway through the first period. Thunder Basin finished with three 3-pointers in the first quarter and had six in the first half. They only made two in the second half.
“You try and take away the 3 and make them make a tough 2,” Horsley said. “And we weren’t effective with that in the beginning, but we got better with that.”
Drew Jackson answered a Deegan Williams triple early in the second quarter with a finish before Holte knocked down two more 3s, pushing Thunder Basin’s lead to 20-12, its largest lead of the game to that point.
East responded with a seven-point run to close out the first half with the help of a pair of blocks from Kysar Jolley. The second block led to a Zander Hardy 3-pointer on the other end. That was East’s only made 3-pointer of the contest.
“Its tough to try and spread them out and run stuff because they get out and switch and play tough hard nosed defense,” East junior Garet Schlabs said. “And limiting those possessions is a big thing when trying to attack a good team that can score well.”
Despite what seemed like trading 2s with 3s, the T-Birds only trailed by one at the half. East attempted six 3-pointers to Thunder Basin’s 22.
“If they’re shooting well, they’re a tough team to beat. We saw that early in the year,” Schlabs said. “We tried to shut that down and sometimes people just get hot, and that’s the game of basketball, and that’s what happened (Saturday).
“I thought we battled and played well, we just didn’t come out on top.”
Ethan Cox scored the first five points of the second half before Schlabs scored the first of his nine third-quarter points. Another Schlabs bucket trimmed the Bolts’ lead to 29-26 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Thunder Basin closed the frame out with an 8-2 run.
East trimmed the Bolts’ lead to just five twice in the fourth quarter, but they made enough free throws down the stretch to secure the win and their first state title in school history.
Schlabs finished with a game-high 17 points and added four rebounds. Williams finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Bolts.
East finished its season 22-6.
“I’m proud our kids, they battled the whole game,” Schlabs said. “There’s gotta be a loser and there’s gotta be winner but like I told the kids – just gotta walk out with your chin held high.”
THUNDER BASIN 52, EAST 42
Cheyenne East………. 9 10 9 14 – 42
Thunder Basin……….. 11 9 17 15 – 52
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 2-4 1-2 5, Schlabs 6-8 5-6 17, Mirich 0-1 0-0 0, Bohlmann 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 4-9 0-0 8, Onisto 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Colgan 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-6 0-0 3, Pafford 0-0 0-0 0, Jolley 1-4 3-6 7. Totals: 16-33 9-14 42.
Thunder Basin: D. Williams 4-11 4-4 13, Cox 4-5 1-2 12, Ayers 0-4 4-6 4, LaFramboise 1-5 1-2 3, Baker 0-2 6-6 6, Holte 3-7 2-2 11, B. Williams 1-2, 0-0 3. Totals: 13-36 18-22 52.
3-pointers: East 1-6 (Jackson 0-2, Hardy 1-4); Thunder Basin 8-22 (D. Williams 1-5, Cox 3-4, Ayers 0-3, LaFramboise 0-1, Baker 0-2, Holte 3-6, B. Williams 1-1). Rebounds: East 23 (Four with 4); Thunder Basin 23 (D. Williams 7). Assists: East 5 (Schlabs, Jackson 2); Thunder Basin 8 (D. Williams 4). Turnovers: East 10 (Three with 2); Thunder Basin 8 (D. Williams 3). Blocked shots: East 3 (Jolley 3); Thunder Basin 1 (B. Williams). Steals: East 4 (Four with 1); Thunder Basin 2 (Baker, Holte 1). Team fouls: East 18; Thunder Basin 15.