CHEYENNE – Second-ranked Cheyenne East dug itself out of a hole in the first half only to fall right back into it during a 54-49 loss to No. 4 Thunder Basin on Saturday afternoon.
A putback by senior Joelie Spelts gave the Bolts (14-4) a 17-7 lead over East early in the second quarter. The Thunderbirds had a hard time getting the ball into the paint offensively both on drives and entry passes. They also struggled with the 6-foor-2 Spelts, who wreaked havoc defensively and also scored eight of her 12 points during the first half.
East (15-2) came alive in the second quarter, closing with a 17-2 run that gave it a 24-19 halftime lead.
“We got out of our own heads there, and started playing our style of basketball,” T-Birds coach Eric Westling said. “... We didn’t attack the way we like to. There was a little too much of one pass and then shoot. They did a good job of clogging the middle up with their big kids. That got into our heads for a bit.
“We have to find a way get that out of our heads from the start. We can do a better job as a team, and I can do a much better job as a coach of getting our kids in better situations.”
Senior forward Elysiana Fonseca converted in the post with 7 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the third to put East up 26-19. Thunder Basin countered with an 11-4 spurt to knot the score 30-30. Laney McCarty capped that run with a 3-pointer.
She scored the Bolts’ final 10 points of the quarter. McCarty netted 13 of her game-high 21 points during the third, but East still entered the final frame with a 39-37 advantage.
Thunder Basin outscored East 11-2 to open the fourth to go up 48-41. It never trailed after that.
“This was a very tough game as a post,” said Fonseca, who scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. “Thunder Basin has a lot of really big, tall, long, athletic girls. I’m used to being the biggest girl out there, so I had to change my mindset.
“I was a little hesitant early, but we started playing unafraid and didn’t back down starting in the second quarter.”
East got a team-best 18 points from senior guard Boden Liljedahl. Freshman forward Jade Brown added 10 rebounds and seven points off the bench. Junior guard Bradie Schlabs dished out six assists to go with eight points.
THUNDER BASIN 54, EAST 49
Thunder Basin…… 15 4 18 17 – 54
Cheyenne East…… 7 17 15 10 – 49
Thunder Basin: Clark 4, Westbrook 3, Solem 10, McCarty 21, Williams 2, Kendrick 0, K. Stremcha 0, Cox 2, Spelts 12.
Cheyenne East: DeLong 0, Booth 0, B. Schlabs 8, Haws 2, Cassat 3, E. Fonseca 10, Liljedahl 18, Brown 7, Hall 1.
