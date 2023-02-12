Jade Brown

Cheyenne East senior Jade Brown (25) looks for a pass during a basketball game against Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Second-ranked Cheyenne East dug itself out of a hole in the first half only to fall right back into it during a 54-49 loss to No. 4 Thunder Basin on Saturday afternoon.

A putback by senior Joelie Spelts gave the Bolts (14-4) a 17-7 lead over East early in the second quarter. The Thunderbirds had a hard time getting the ball into the paint offensively both on drives and entry passes. They also struggled with the 6-foor-2 Spelts, who wreaked havoc defensively and also scored eight of her 12 points during the first half.


