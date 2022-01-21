CHEYENNE – The No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East boys overcame a slow start and a relentless Cheyenne South ballclub for a 63-58 victory on Thursday night at Storey Gym.
South opened the game with a 9-0 run, limiting East to one-shot possessions thanks, in large part, to the rebounding efforts of senior forward Maurie Alexander. He had rebounds on East’s first six trips down the court, and finished the night with 14.
The T-Birds didn’t get on the scoreboard until Zander Hardy hit a contested mid-range jump shot with 3 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. East closed the frame on an 11-0 run.
A bucket by Colter McAnelly put East (13-1 overall, 2-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) up 16-14 with 5:07 remaining in the second quarter. The T-Birds never trailed after that.
“We weren’t getting in the right spots, we weren’t making the right passes and we were hurrying everything really badly,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “That made us really ineffective on offense. Once we slowed down and let the game come to us, we were able to get the shots we thought we could.
“We still struggled shooting, but the kids battled hard all game and I’m really proud of them for that.”
South is a largely veteran team that has been in cross-town rivalry games before. East had a lot of turnover on its roster, and doesn’t have as much experience in those contests. That difference played a role early, T-Birds sophomore guard Drew Jackson said.
“South came out and played with a lot of energy and came out and hit shots when we didn’t,” he said. “We had to regroup and remind ourselves that we were fine. A lot of us haven’t been in this atmosphere before, and we weren’t used to it.
“Once we slowed down and got used to it, we were OK.”
Hardy was a big reason East was able to settle down. In addition to coming off the bench and getting the first bucket, he added a 3-pointer from the left corner that trimmed South’s lead to 9-7. The senior finished with 11 points, seven of which came in the first quarter.
“We talked in the locker room about being ready because you never know when your number is going to get called,” Horsley said. “(Hardy) has played really well all year and he was a huge spark for us. He’s a tough kid who came in in a tough situation when we were down.
“He shot the ball well and made a couple shots that provided a huge spark for us.”
The T-Birds led South (6-5, 1-1) by as much as 15 points during the second half. The Bison cut the lead to single digits early in the fourth, and had it down to two-possessions on 10 separate occasions.
South outscored East 24-18 in the final frame.
“Early on, we were moving the ball well, really being patient on offense and getting the shots that we wanted,” said Alexander, who also scored a game-high 18 points. “East started putting a lot of pressure on the ball and making it hard for us to get the ball and move the ball around like we want to. They’re a really good defending team, and we didn’t adjust to that in enough time.”
Jackson made 7 of 8 free throw attempts during the fourth quarter to lead East with 16 points. The T-Birds also got 11 from junior forward Kysar Jolley.
Senior guard Jeramiah Moyte added 15 points for South, including eight in the fourth quarter. Sophomore guard Gabe Hernandez added 10.
EAST 63, SOUTH 58
Cheyenne South…… 9 13 12 24 – 58
Cheyenne East…… 11 20 14 18 – 63
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 10, Jo. Moyte 1, Ray 7, Poutney 0, Je. Moyte 15, Alexander 18, Manzanares 7, Hart 0, Fisher 0.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 9, G. Schlabs 8, Na. Mirich 6, Jackson 16, Bishop 2, Colgan 0, Hardy 11, Pafford 0, Jolley 11.