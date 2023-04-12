CHEYENNE — It was far from a perfect game for Cheyenne East’s girls soccer team on Wednesday against crosstown rival Cheyenne South.
The Lady Thunderbirds spent most of the game mired in miscommunications and mistakes, both on the physical and mental side, but they still found a way to get the job done. Thanks to two big goals, East found a way to escape Bison Stadium with a 2-0 win.
“I think we played well,” East senior Amalia Morillon said. “There are things that we could have done better, but we finished (strong).”
Both teams defended extremely well throughout the opening half. They combined for just three shot attempts, and just one shot on goal, during the first 35 minutes.
South’s best opportunity to break the ice came in the 22nd minute. After Aryana Booth fumbled the ball on a clear attempt, South’s Vanessa Gonzalez had an open net. However, her attempt went off the outside of the goal.
East didn’t generate anything particularly dangerous in the first 37 minutes of play. Its only shot on goal came early in the game from about 40 yards out, and that was handled with ease by South keeper Gabby Cortez.
In the 37th minute, Haley Pearson had East’s best opportunity when her shot in tight narrowly missed the short-side post. She made up for the miss two minutes later, hammering in a strike from just over 30 yards out to give East the lead in the final minute of the half.
After the intermission, East woke up. After generating just three shot attempts in the opening 40 minutes of play, the T-Birds lived in the Bison’s offensive zone for the remainder of the game. They recorded four shot attempts and three shots on goal in the opening 11 minutes of the period, and allowed South to cross midfield just twice.
Still, South’s defense held up. On the few chances it let up a dangerous shot, Cortez made a couple of critical saves to keep the Bison in it.
But in the 73rd minute, the defense could no longer hold up. The ball found its way down low to Morillon, who made fired the ball to the left side of the net to make it 2-0.
“I just wanted to get a goal,” Morillon said. “I was just trying to be in a position where I am able to (score) and help the team out.”
Morillon’s goal proved to be the final nail in the coffin. South tried its best to press for the equalizer, but that one magical shot it needed never came. East continued to press the attack, not allowing South to record a single shot on goal in the second half.
Goal scoring has come at a premium over the last few weeks for East. After averaging five goals per game through its first three contests, the T-Birds have scored just four goals in their last three.
It is hard to win during tough scoring stretches, but East is 2-1 during that span.
“One of the things about this team is that they are gritty and don’t like losing,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “They find ways to win, which you have to love about this group. I just want to see them do their best.”
Despite the loss, the game still served as a positive step forward for the Bison. While a win would have been ideal, South has struggled in recent weeks at keeping the ball out of its own net.
South coach Brandon McHenry challenged his team after the break to see who would step up. Wednesday night, the team answered the call.
“It was a dramatic change from past games,” McHenry said. “We played with intensity, we played opportunistic. The defense looked good, it was just unfortunate at the end of the first half and good ball in the second half.”