CHEYENNE – Trevor Eldridge’s Cheyenne East teammates describe him as nice, kind and funny.
He’s often the first person to try to lift someone’s spirits when they’re down and the first to help a teammate try to grasp a concept they’re struggling with.
The senior is a different person when he steps on the football field, however.
“When he crosses those lines, it’s like a switch flips and you can see his eyes change, and he just goes out there and wreaks havoc,” East coach Chad Goff said. “From the first kickoff until the last whistle, he’s going to give it his all and try to help the team win.”
“It doesn’t matter if he’s tired or not. He never takes a play off. That’s the way he has always been.”
Eldridge said his approach to the game was shaped by his father, Travis Eldridge, who is a longtime East assistant coach.
“He always taught me that when you’re on the field, it’s not play time,” Trevor said. “You have to be ready to work, have that taste for blood and really go for it.”
Goff also was quick to note that Eldridge’s work ethic extends beyond athletic arenas. Most days, Eldridge works for a landscaping crew after doing his strength and conditioning work.
That effort and motor helped Eldridge post 59 tackles (19 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception to help the Thunderbirds go 8-3 and reach the Class 4A semifinals. Those stats earned the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder a spot on WyoSports’ inaugural All-Laramie County team.
“He is one of the hardest-working guys on our team, and he’s really becoming a vocal leader,” senior linebacker Ethan Brinkman said. “He takes a lot of pride in doing his job well.”
Eldridge attributes much of his defensive success to his now-graduated linemates Gavyn Aumiller and Braxton Rosner.
“I was put in a really good position by the seniors and coaches,” Eldridge said. “They helped me shine as a player and helped me do my thing and be a little bit of a wild card.
“Aumiller would take on three or four guys at a time. Without him, me and Braxton wouldn’t have been able to make plays.”
Eldridge gets to do one of those thankless jobs on the other side of the ball where he lines up at right tackle. He relishes the role.
“I take a whole lot of pride in doing my job as a lineman. I take pride in helping the guys behind me be successful,” he said. “I don’t have to have the spotlight. I can shine quietly and do my job.
“It’s always a great compliment to the offensive line if you have a running back that just goes off. I’ve been really lucky to have great running backs playing behind me.”
Goff – who played center in high school and college – tells his offensive linemen to think about themselves as the team’s dads.
“They’re the people around them helping everyone else be successful,” Goff said. “He’s bought into that, he believes it, and that’s why he is so good. He could play any spot on the line if we needed him to.”
