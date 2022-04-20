CHEYENNE – A couple early offsides calls forced the Cheyenne East girls to alter how they attacked Cheyenne South on Tuesday evening.
The tweaks worked as the Lady Thunderbirds ran away with a 6-0 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Jordan Griess had a goal called back due to offsides early in the first half. The T-Birds finished the match with seven offsides.
Sophomore Haley Pierson put East up for good by following up her own rebound and putting it past South goalkeeper Sarah Keefe in the 17th minute after being fed the ball by Tayler Miller. Junior Camary Sallee made it 2-0 in the 22nd when she scored off an assist from junior Isabelle Hunt.
Pierson netted her second goal of the match by scoring on the rebound off a Griess direct kick in the 23rd.
“After the first few times we were called offsides, we did a better job of delaying our runs so we were still on,” Pierson said. “That’s when we started getting our goals.”
Keefe was shaken up and had to be helped off the field by an athletic trainer during Pierson’s second goal. South assistant coach Christian Padilla was given a straight red card while arguing for a foul on the play. Bison head coach Brandon McHenry picked up consecutive yellow cards while doing the same.
Assistant Maria Grogan led South the rest of the way. The Bison put four of their seven shots on goal, while East got 12 of its 18 attempts on frame.
“We got unorganized on defense a few times, got split a few times and allowed some through-balls,” Grogan said. “We had some kids playing positions they don’t normally play, but they really played hard and did a good job, even though they were unorganized at times.
“That’s going to happen. Also, we don’t have a deep bench, so our legs were very tired from having a lot of kids play 80 minutes. We still stuck with (East) and got some great opportunities.”
Senior Maddison Escajeda extended East’s lead to 4-0 in the 46th when a through-ball from Miller left her one-on-one with the keeper. Zoey Woods added a tally in the 64th on an assist from Avery Brinkman.
Griess netted her own goal in the 77th when she ran onto a pass Escajeda slipped between two defenders and struck a right-footed shot to the far post.
“(McHenry) always has his kids ready to go, they play really hard and always give us a good matchup,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We’ve been working and working on trying to find the goal, and it finally came together. It was really nice to see the kids put what we’ve been practicing into play and have it work out.
“The runs have been there, but we’ve been waiting too long to make the pass. We still had a lot of offsides, but we played quicker, found the runs and kept them on.”
EAST 6, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 3-0.
Goals: CE, Pierson (Miller), 17. CE, Sallee (Hunt), 22. CE, Pierson (J. Griess) 23. CE, Escajeda (Miller), 46. CE, Woods (Brinkman), 64. CE, J. Griess (Escajeda), 77.
Shots: CS 7, CE 18. Shots on goal: CS 4, CE 12. Saves: CS 6 (Keefe); CE 4 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: CS 2, CE 2. Offsides: CS 2, CE 7. Fouls: CS 8, CE 9. Yellow cards: CS 3 (Head coach, 23. Head coach, 23. Cortez, 31). Red cards: CS 1 (Assistant coach, 23).