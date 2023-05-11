CHEYENNE — Throughout the course of this season, the Cheyenne East boys soccer team has had a good deal of success defending in its own zone. It’s averaging just 7.71 shots on goal against per match, and has allowed double-digit shots on goal in just five of its 14 games this season.
But every team, regardless of defensive prowess, eventually has breakdowns in its own zone. Those instances are when a team needs its goalkeeper to come up with timely saves.
So far this season, senior keeper Rylan Ward has been that guy for the Thunderbirds. Ward has made 10 starts for the Thunderbirds this season, and has appeared in all 14 games.
During that time, he has posted four shutouts (three solo, one combined) and is allowing just 1.7 goals per game. He has allowed three or more goals just twice, and has made a total of 73 saves on the year — a number that ranks second among Class 4A goalkeepers.
“He does a great job making saves,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “His ability and reaction to get a paw to a save and parry a ball wide or over the top, I don’t know if we have had it since 2017.”
Part of his success in the net stems from his background with the position. Ward started playing soccer in Virginia in the fourth grade, where his coaches wanted him to be good at everything. He was trained to operate better and kick better than the field players because one simple mistake could end up in his net.
“In Virginia, I was taught to be constantly perfect,” he said. “When I came here and the games started to matter more, I felt the pressure to do more and go above. I (would) do leg training, jumping on boxes so I could dive farther. I would move tennis balls to get that autonomous hand movement to make sure I reached the ball with my hand.”
During his early years in Cheyenne, Ward battled with his love for the game and saw it dissipate. This was due to a multitude of things, but adjusting to high school life and the COVID-19 pandemic played the biggest role in falling out of love with soccer.
“The dissonance between moving here — it kind of shellshocked my idea of soccer,” Ward said. “Around junior year, I started getting back into soccer again. Although I wish I did it sooner, I am glad it happened my junior year to where I started to get serious about sports and improve myself as a person.”
One of the hardest things for a keeper to do is remain engaged in a game when there is little to no action coming their way. This can often lead to mental lapses when the pressure from the opposing team starts to ramp up.
Ward says he avoids this by staying focused on what the defense does in front of him. He also said that he avoids humming music to himself.
“As a musician, I sometimes get this beat in my head,” Ward said. “I have to stop myself and say, ‘Nope, focus.’”
His ability to stay in games was on full display in East’s 4-0 win against Cheyenne South last Friday. After facing no shots through the first 60 minutes of the game, Ward came up with three critical saves in less than five minutes to preserve East’s 3-0 lead. One of the saves came on a penalty kick, where he got just enough of the attempt to steer it off the post.
While he has developed into this role throughout the course of the year, it didn’t start out that way. After being relegated to the third-string role during his junior campaign, Ward had to compete with fellow keeper Jaxon Miller for the starting role in the early part of the season.
The position battle officially came to an end after Miller suffered a finger injury. From that point on, Ward seized control of the net and has yet to relinquish the starting position. He’s been the starter since March 31, and hasn’t split the net with anyone.
Ward admitted that the weeks without Miller at practice proved to be more of a challenge than he realized. He found himself having to work and train alone, without having another player to compare himself to.
“That ended up with me only being in competition with myself,” he said. “That is not the best mindset to have. It was rough without him here and having to get back into that solo mindset.”
While it was admittedly not the way he wanted to win the starting job, Ward has given his coach no reason to take him out.
“When the situation presented itself, he had to make the most of it,” Cameron said. “He does a nice job and talks his way through the game.
East will need Ward to be at his best once again this weekend. The Thunderbirds face off against Laramie today at 1 p.m in Sheridan. If East is able to upend the Plainsmen, it will guarantee itself a spot in the state tournament next week.