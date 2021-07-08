CHEYENNE – Xavier McCord knows he has a big opportunity in front of him starting today in Niceville, Florida.
However, the Laramie County Community College sophomore-to-be is doing his best to take a measured approach to being invited to the JUCO Advocate 48 showcase.
“I’m trying to treat this just like any other camp,” the 2020 Cheyenne East graduate said. “This is a good opportunity to see where I’m at compared to the top guys in the country.
“I know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing and a real opportunity to get my name out there, but I’m not trying to make a big deal out of it. I just want to play my hardest and let the rest take care of itself.”
The JA48 features six teams of eight players playing regulation-length games against each other at Northwest Florida State College. Garnering an invite to the showcase is a big deal, LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry said.
“There are over 300 men’s basketball teams in the NJCAA, and each team has 10-12 guys,” Saulsberry said. “I’m not too good at math, but there are thousands of players out there. So to be chosen as one of the 48 best and be able to play in front of 250 Division I coaches is big opportunity.”
McCord – a 6-foot-4 guard – averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to help the Golden Eagles go 11-12 last season. He started 21 of 23 games as LCCC closed the season by winning eight of its final 11 contests and won the Region IX North title for the first time.
McCord grew up a lot as a player during his freshman campaign, Saulsberry said.
“Like a lot of guys, he got by on athleticism in high school, so he had to adapt to not being the fastest or most athletic guy on the court,” the coach said. “He learned how to still use his athleticism, but also throw a little bit more skill in there.
“He is very adaptable. When you combine that with his competitiveness and skill level, it’s going to take him places.”
Adaptability is going to help McCord this weekend, Saulsberry added.
“I told him not to worry about makes or misses or whether he’s getting the ball because it just may not happen,” the coach said. “He just has to go out there and compete, and he will still stand out. Coaches will still look at him and say, ‘I want that guy because he is a competitor.’”
McCord is the third LCCC player to be invited to JUCO Advocate’s showcase. Center David Appelgren and guard Tyrese Potoma also played in the event.
McCord has spent his off-season trying to bulk up. He got up to 200 pounds last off-season, but conditioning and boxed meals trimmed him to 190 during the season. McCord held his own defending forwards, but it was harder than it needed to be. Adding muscle to his frame and maintaining weight are points of emphasis heading into his sophomore season.
“Being 180 or 190 is too little for the D-I level, which is where I’m trying to get,” McCord said. “Getting to 200 or 205 would help me with my game overall. I’m going to do my best to monitor my diet and stay in the weight room this season because that will help a lot.”