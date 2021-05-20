CHEYENNE – Gracie Oswald and Trista Stehwien are both underclassmen, but coach Adam Galicia expected them to be leaders during Cheyenne East’s inaugural softball season.
Their talent and experience were bound to make them two of the Lady Thunderbirds’ best players.
“I put a lot of pressure on those two, Ariana (Galicia) and Jaylyn (Christensen) coming into this year,” Adam Galicia said. “Obviously, they weren’t going to be perfect in the field, and they weren’t always going to get on base. But I needed them to play well and have good at-bats. They’ve come through for us.”
That’s an understatement.
East enters today’s state tournament as the No. 2 seed from the East Conference. It faces West No. 3 Natrona County at 2 p.m. in Gillette.
Oswald, a freshman, is the T-Birds’ leading hitter with a .611 batting average (33 for 54). Her six triples are most on the roster, as are her 27 RBIs.
Stehwien, a sophomore, ranks second in batting average at .545 (30 for 55). She has a team-best nine doubles, and is second in both triples (5) and RBIs (19).
“I was kind of nervous and a little intimidated when the season started because this is a higher level than I’ve really played before,” Oswald said. “After our first couple games, I settled in and realized it wasn’t anything I hadn’t seen before.”
Oswald has gotten a taste of playing against older players while playing a handful of games for Galicia’s under-18 Cheyenne Extreme team over the past two summers. She has found consistency this spring, Galicia said.
“She has really turned it loose offensively,” he said. “We knew there were going to be runners on base in front of her, and we needed her to get on base and drive home runs. That’s what she’s done.”
Stehwien has been a starter for Galicia’s under-18 Extreme club since she was in eighth grade. That didn’t make her any less nervous than Oswald.
“You’re playing against girls you’ve played against before, and also girls you’ve been on the same team with,” she said. “They know how to pitch against you, and they’re not going to throw you your favorite pitches like some pitcher who’s never seen you before.”
Getting pitches to swing at hasn’t been an issue for Stehwien this spring. She has just one strikeout, but her batting average would be even higher if she didn’t have a stretch where she was tattooing the ball, but hitting it right at defenders.
“It seemed like I was constantly hitting it right to the center fielder or shortstop,” she said. “I’m happy I was making solid contact. It wasn’t like I was hitting bloopers to second base, but I wasn’t finding gaps.
“I knew I’d start getting hits to fall eventually as long as I kept making solid contact.”
Stehwien has primarily played catcher and outfield the past two summers, but also has filled a middle infield role for East.
“I like her on the right side (at second base) when Ariana is pitching because we get a lot of lazy fly balls on that side,” Galicia said. “When (Christensen) comes in to pitch, we’ll try to keep the ball in on batter’s hands, so we get a lot of action at short.
“(Stehwien) has done a really good job in that role this season. She works so hard, and she tries to implement everything you coach her on.”
Oswald has manned third base throughout this season, and posted an .846 fielding percentage.
“Sometimes I forget she’s only a freshman,” Galicia said. “I put a lot of pressure on her because I know she can do it, but I sometimes have to remind myself she’s only a freshman. I’m expecting big things out of her the next couple years.”