CHEYENNE – Dan Gallas was posted up in Cheyenne South’s commons area, jotting down names and contact information for eighth-graders who intended to play high school football that fall, when a tall, soft-spoken youngster stepped up to the table.
Gallas heard Dylan Choate’s name and started a conversation with him.
“I said, ‘Choate?’ I had a Choate that played for me in Grand Junction (Colorado). I look up, and there’s his dad, Ross, who played for me way back when,” Gallas said with a laugh.
Gallas is coaching another Choate this fall. Zachary – Dylan’s younger brother – is a freshman on the Bison roster this season.
Gallas said Dylan, a junior, has many of the qualities his dad exhibited while suiting up for the Grand Junction Tigers in the 1990s.
“His worth ethic and coachability are second-to-none,” Gallas said. “He is a coachable man who wants to do well, who wants to please the coaches and please his teammates. He is attentive, eager to learn and get better.
“He is leading this team by example and with his voice. He is a good servant-type leader.”
Choate’s adaptability and team-first attitude helped him transition from tight end to left guard.
“I was kind of bummed out when I moved,” the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder said. “I liked playing tight end. I liked running routes and catching the ball, but the team needed me at guard. We had a lot of tight ends and not enough linemen.
“I knew I could play line if they needed me there, so I moved to left guard.”
Choate had to know how to block when he was lining up at tight end, but the blocking he is asked to do as a guard is different.
“I had to learn about pulling, the angles I needed to take while pulling, who to kick out and what shoulders to hit with when I’m pulling,” said Choate, who also competes in indoor and outdoor track and is active in Air Force ROTC. “If I pull right, I need to hit with the right. I had to learn a lot of new things.”
Choate said he didn’t feel completely comfortable with the move until near the end of last season. That’s when he felt he truly understood his responsibilities and was executing his best.
Gallas wasn’t the least bit surprised by how quickly Choate picked up his new responsibilities.
“He goes full speed and learns as he goes,” the coach said. “He has decent speed for a lineman and good size. Had we had a different situation last year, he could have stayed at tight end and been good there.
“Maybe one day he will be a tight end again. If he moves back there, he’ll be a really good blocking tight end.”