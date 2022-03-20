CHEYENNE – Aubrianna Garcia sent the fifth pitch she saw over the head of Worland left fielder Brooklyn Riley on Saturday morning.
A Cheyenne South senior, Garcia motored around the bases as Riley sprinted to the fence and then struggled to pick up the softball. Garcia scored easily for a two-run inside-the-park home run.
It was a harbinger of things to come for the Lady Bison during a 21-2 victory over Worland during the Cheyenne Invitational.
South finished with 16 hits, including eight for extra bases during the season-opening rout. It scored at least four runs in every inning.
“It’s always great to start with a win,” Bison coach Curtis Quigley said. “This was a good experience for our first game of the year. We got back to the tempo of the game and were able to get a lot of kids in to get a taste of it.
“I’m really happy with how we started and hit at the plate.”
Garcia finished the game 4 for 5 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI. Pitcher Alyssa Albaugh added four hits – including three doubles – and three RBI from the leadoff spot. Left fielder Lexi Ovsanik went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI.
First baseman Jayden Wunder and center fielder Shayla Peterson were both 2 for 2. Wunder entered the game in the third inning, and led off South’s six-run fourth with a double to straight-away center. She added an RBI single to center that same inning.
“A lot of people impressed me in this game,” Garcia said. “We were all in a good mood when we got here this morning, and that carried over into the game. We got off to a great start and that helped us relax and play well.”
Albaugh, a sophomore, was making her first career start in the pitcher’s circle for South. She gave up a leadoff walk to Olivia Hawkins, who scored from first on a fielding error. Worland’s only other run came in the fourth inning. Isaira Matamoros reached on an error, and then scored on a groundout by Callista Day.
Albaugh finished with six strikeouts, while allowing just two walks and one hit. She wasn’t overpowering, but stayed around the plate and induced weak contact. The Warriors’ lone hit was a groundball through the left side of the infield in the first inning by Matamoros.
“She was consistent and good about getting the ball where we needed,” Quigley said. “I tell all of our pitchers that our job isn’t to make them miss, it’s to make them hit. If we can adopt that mentality and play good defense, we’ll be successful.
“(Albaugh) did a good job of mixing it inside and outside, getting the ball up and down, changing locations and changing eye levels. She didn’t try to do too much, and that was important.”
South dropped its final two games of the Cheyenne Invite, falling to Green River (6-5) and Kelly Walsh (14-5). Complete details of those games were not available on South’s online scorebook.