CHEYENNE - The Cheyenne South boys basketball carried an early lead to a 78-50 victory over 3A Torrington in an interclass matchup Tuesday evening.
"I was happy with our offensive flow tonight," South coach Jeff Bailey said. "We did a good job of sharing the ball and scoring in a variety of ways."
LeeAndre Ray and Maurie Alexander each scored 19 for the Bison. Marcus Manzanares added 14.
SOUTH 78, TORRINGTON 50
Torrington...... 7 8 17 18 - 50
Cheyenne South....... 24 17 18 19 - 78
Torrington: Firminhae 3, Miller 4, Wolfe 12, Heron 10, Hall 8, Keita 2, Baker 7, Dreiling 4.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 3, Ray 19, Barto 7, Jo. Moyte 2, Ferrell 3, Je. Moyte 2, Alexander 19, Manzanares 14, Mascarenas 9.