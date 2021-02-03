CHEYENNE - The Cheyenne South boys basketball carried an early lead to a 78-50 victory over 3A Torrington in an interclass matchup Tuesday evening. 

"I was happy with our offensive flow tonight," South coach Jeff Bailey said. "We did a good job of sharing the ball and scoring in a variety of ways."

LeeAndre Ray and Maurie Alexander each scored 19 for the Bison. Marcus Manzanares added 14. 

SOUTH 78, TORRINGTON 50

Torrington...... 7  8  17  18 - 50

Cheyenne South....... 24  17  18  19 - 78

Torrington: Firminhae 3, Miller 4, Wolfe 12, Heron 10, Hall 8, Keita 2, Baker 7, Dreiling 4.

Cheyenne South: Hernandez 3, Ray 19, Barto 7, Jo. Moyte 2, Ferrell 3, Je. Moyte 2, Alexander 19, Manzanares 14, Mascarenas 9.

