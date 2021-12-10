CHEYENNE – Senior Maurie Alexander had 23 points, five rebounds and four steals as the Cheyenne South boys basketball team picked up a 63-40 win over Rock Springs on Thursday in Casper.
"We had the most aggressive defensive effort I've seen at South with 13 steals at half," Bison coach Jeff Bailey said. "And we shared the ball well offensively."
Senior LeeAndre Ray had 11 points, three assists and two steals. Senior Jeramiah Moyte had 13 points and three steals and sophomore Gabe Hernandez finished with seven points and four steals.
South plays Natrona County at 7:30 p.m. today.
Cheyenne East 62 Star Valley 54
CHEYENNE — Sophomore Drew Jackson scored 26 points as the Cheyenne East boys basketball team defeated Star Valley 62-54 Thursday at the Strannigan Invite in Riverton.
“We started off really good defensively,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Star Valley throws a lot of different defenses at you and our execution was great and I was pretty proud of the kids and their overall effort.”
Colter McAnelly added 17 points and Nathan Mirich had eight for the T-Birds. East plays Lander at 11:30 a.m. and Jackson at 5:30 p.m. today.
EAST 62, STAR VALLEY 54
Halftime: East 37-31
Star Valley: Hodges 9, Hilton 5, Johnson 8, Horsley 2, Fromm 8, Jenkins 12, Neil 7, Lancaster 2.