Maurie Alexander
CHEYENNE — Four players scored in double figures for Cheyenne South in a 68-58 win over Campbell County on Friday.

Maurie Alexander paced the Bison with 19 points, Jeramiah Moyte scored 17, Marcus Manzanares added 16 and LeeAndre finished with 13.

South (8-6, 2-2) hosts top-ranked Thunder Basin at 1 p.m. today.

SOUTH 68, CAMPBELL CO. 58

Campbell County……. 13 13 18 14 — 58

Cheyenne South…….. 19 18 9 22 — 68

Campbell County: Kline 13, Peloton 2, Dymond 11, Crimm 19, Fink 9, Drube 4.

Cheyenne South: Hernandez 3, Ray 13, Jo. Moyte 0, Je. Moyte 17, Alexander 19, Manzanares 16.

