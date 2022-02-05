BOYS BASKETBALL: South beats Campbell County Feb 5, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maurie Alexander Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Four players scored in double figures for Cheyenne South in a 68-58 win over Campbell County on Friday.Maurie Alexander paced the Bison with 19 points, Jeramiah Moyte scored 17, Marcus Manzanares added 16 and LeeAndre finished with 13.South (8-6, 2-2) hosts top-ranked Thunder Basin at 1 p.m. today.SOUTH 68, CAMPBELL CO. 58Campbell County……. 13 13 18 14 — 58Cheyenne South…….. 19 18 9 22 — 68Campbell County: Kline 13, Peloton 2, Dymond 11, Crimm 19, Fink 9, Drube 4.Cheyenne South: Hernandez 3, Ray 13, Jo. Moyte 0, Je. Moyte 17, Alexander 19, Manzanares 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record East’s Kaleb Romero played in Blue-Grey All-American game Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Central investigated complaints against Apodaca Jeffries’ dagger seals Border War win over CSU Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists