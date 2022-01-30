BOYS BASKETBALL: South cruises past Rock Springs Jan 30, 2022 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jeramiah Moyte Reed Thompson Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — A big second quarter helped Cheyenne South pull away from Rock Springs in a 72-52 road victory Saturday.“It was the best game of the year for us,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We played well as a team for all four quarters.”Maurie Alexander paced the Bison (7-6) with 16 points and Jeramiah Moyte netted 13 points.SOUTH 72, ROCK SPRINGS 52Cheyenne South………. 23 19 14 16 — 72Rock Springs………….. 18 7 12 15 — 52Cheyenne South: Hernandez 9, Jo. Moyte 3, Ray 9, Poutney 3, Garcia 5, Je. Moyte 13, Alexander 16, Manzanares 10, Fisher 6.Rock Springs: Thomas 11, Bider 6, Newman 3, Willey 5, Weidner 2, Butcher 6, Schoenfeld 10, Faigl 4.Pine Bluffs 80Lingle-Ft. Laramie 46CHEYENNE — Reed Thompson scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Pine Bluffs to an 80-46 win over Lingle-Ft. Laramie on Saturday.Stu Lerwick added 27 points and five rebounds. Dalton Schaefer finished with 13 points and was 3 for 6 from the 3-point line.The top-ranked Hornets improved to 13-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central investigated complaints against Apodaca South's Maurie Alexander shines with skill, strength Boise State tops latest MW power rankings Central pulls away late, outlasts T-Birds UW edged out by Boise State in first-place matchup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists