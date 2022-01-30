CHEYENNE — A big second quarter helped Cheyenne South pull away from Rock Springs in a 72-52 road victory Saturday.

“It was the best game of the year for us,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We played well as a team for all four quarters.”

Maurie Alexander paced the Bison (7-6) with 16 points and Jeramiah Moyte netted 13 points.

SOUTH 72, ROCK SPRINGS 52

Cheyenne South………. 23 19 14 16 — 72

Rock Springs………….. 18 7 12 15 — 52

Cheyenne South: Hernandez 9, Jo. Moyte 3, Ray 9, Poutney 3, Garcia 5, Je. Moyte 13, Alexander 16, Manzanares 10, Fisher 6.

Rock Springs: Thomas 11, Bider 6, Newman 3, Willey 5, Weidner 2, Butcher 6, Schoenfeld 10, Faigl 4.

Pine Bluffs 80
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 46

CHEYENNE — Reed Thompson scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Pine Bluffs to an 80-46 win over Lingle-Ft. Laramie on Saturday.

Stu Lerwick added 27 points and five rebounds. Dalton Schaefer finished with 13 points and was 3 for 6 from the 3-point line.

The top-ranked Hornets improved to 13-2.

