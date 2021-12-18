CHEYENNE — A big first quarter helped the Cheyenne South boys basketball team pull ahead early and maintain its lead for an 81-53 win over Pinedale on Friday morning at the Flaming Gorge Classic.
“I was happy with our effort and energy considering the early morning start,” Bison coach Jeff Bailey said. “We missed a lot of easy ones and free throws throughout, but I like the way our guys are connected right now.”
Senior forward Maurie Alexander finished with a game-high 22 points for South. Senior LeeAndre Ray added 16 and junior Nero Garcia netted 13 points.
The Bison (5-0) close out the tournament at 11:20 a.m. today against Lyman.
SOUTH 81, PINEDALE 51
Cheyenne South…….26 8 25 22 — 81
Pinendale…………….13 6 15 19 — 53
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 5, Jo. Moyte 4, Ray 16, Poutney 7, Garcia 13, Je. Moyte 7, Alexander 22, Manzanares 2, Hart 3, Fisher 2, Torres-Mata 0.
Pinedale: Kaiser 13, McMillan 8, Gosar 6, Gray 4, Hamby 3, Ramage 5, Hosler 9, Bailey 5.
Cheyenne East 79
Sheridan, Colo. 42
CHEYENNE — Kysar Jolley scored 16 points to help the Cheyenne East boys pick up a 79-42 win over Sheridan, Colorado, on Friday night at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
“We have so much work to do defensively,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Hopefully when we get back from break we can focus up and get better defensively because we’re not getting the job done right now.”
Drew Jackson finished with 13 points and Zander Hardy added 10 for the T-Birds (5-1) who play Severance, Colorado, at 3:15 p.m. today.
EAST 79, SHERIDAN 42
Cheyenne East……..26 16 26 11 — 79
Sheridan…………….15 12 12 7 — 42
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 4, Schlabs 2, Mirich 3, Bohlmann 2, Jackson 13, Bishop 13, Hayes 6, Colgan 4, Hardy 10, Pafford 6, Jolley 16.
Sheridan: Carpio 4, Parra 28, Drake 6, Reyes 5, Marquez 9.
Severance, Colo. 73
Cheyenne Central 69
CHEYENNE — Severance, Colorado, was able to hold off a late push from Cheyenne Central en route to a 73-69 win Friday night at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
“We turned it over a little bit too much and got out to a slow start and you can’t do that in a tight game,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. "But I was proud of how the kids fought back and stayed in there mentally and made a bunch of plays down the stretch.”
Nathanial Talich finished with 26 points for the Indians and James Brown added 22. Coby Filbin chipped in with 13 points. Ty Adam finished with 25 for the Silver Knights.
Central (4-2) plays Fossil Ridge at 2 p.m. today.
SEVERANCE 73, CENTRAL 69
Cheyenne Central……..13 18 18 20 — 69
Severance…………..…..17 19 20 17 — 73
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 4, N. Talich 26, C. Talich 5, Wiltanger 0, Geredes 0, Filbin 13, Brown 22, Feezer 0.
Severance: Gazdik. 8, Peterson 3, Fagan 3, Hoffman 15, Reyna 3, Adam 25, Varney 18.
Pine Bluffs 72
Arvada 66
CHEYENNE — Stu Lerwick scored 28 points as Pine Bluffs outlasted Arvada, Colorado, 72-66 Friday night at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
“I thought the effort was there,” Hornets coach Tyler Kimzey said. “But offensively and some times on defense we were a step or two behind and it showed.”
Ryan Fornstrom scored 18 points and Reed Thompson added nine. The Hornets (5-1) play Sterling, Colorado, at 2:15 p.m. today in the championship.
PINE BLUFFS 72, ARVADA 66
Pine Bluffs…..12 20 14 24 — 72
Arvada……….11 13 18 24 — 66
Pine Bluffs: Lerwick 28, Castillo 3, Fornstrom 18, Jessen 6, Schaefer 8, Schmidl 0, Sloan 0, Thompson 9.
Arvada: Unavailable.
Lander 52
Burns 44
CHEYENNE – Jackson Kirkbride scored 18, while Isaac Bloom added 14 during Burns’ 52-44 loss to Lander on the opening day of the Lander Classic on Friday.
The Broncs trailed 27-15 at halftime.
“We came out a little flat and dug a hole we couldn’t ever get all the way out of,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We cut it to 3 late in the fourth and missed some looks to tie it.”
The Broncs (4-1) face Worland at 9:30 a.m. and Kemmerer at 2 p.m. today in Lander.
LANDER 52, BURNS 44
Burns…… 4 11 8 21 – 44
Lander…… 14 12 7 19 – 52
Burns: Bloom 14, L. Lerwick 0, Cad. David 7, Smith 0, C. Lakin 2, Car. David 1, Hape 0, Kirkbride 18.
Lander: Ayers 10, Donahue 7, Guina 10, Wheeler 3, Stauffenberg 4, Lopez 10, C. Wheeler 6.