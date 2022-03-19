BOYS SOCCER: South falls to Green River Mar 19, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South opened its season with a 4-0 road loss to Green River on Friday. Pierce Kiolbasa finished with 16 saves for the Bison, who play Star Valley at 11:30 a.m. and Evanston at 3:30 p.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Green River Cheyenne South South Sport Soccer Cheyenne Star Valley Season Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Going Dancing: Cowboys make first NCAA Tournament since 2015 Cowboys’ season ends in First Four loss to Indiana UW’s Howell earns second-team All-American Bracketologists have Wyoming in NCAA Tournament field Cowgirls picked for WNIT Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists