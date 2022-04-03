Cheyenne South logo black.jpg

CHEYENNE – Despite holding its first ever lead over Thunder Basin, Cheyenne South fell to the Bolts 7-2 on Saturday.

Jorge Gurrero had one goal and Andy Linares tallied a goal and an assist.

Freshman Keegan Potter had 12 saves in goal for the Bison.

