BOYS SOCCER: South falls to Thunder Basin on the road Apr 3, 2022

CHEYENNE – Despite holding its first ever lead over Thunder Basin, Cheyenne South fell to the Bolts 7-2 on Saturday.Jorge Gurrero had one goal and Andy Linares tallied a goal and an assist.Freshman Keegan Potter had 12 saves in goal for the Bison.