CHEYENNE – Mark Constantino timed in first in two events for Cheyenne South during Friday’s triangular against Rock Springs and Thunder Basin.
Constantino was first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:19.18 and first in the 500 freestyle (5:32.93). Luke Constantino notched a first place finish in the 50 free (23.08) and Caleb Brewer was first in the 100-yard butterfly (56.88).
William Moore clocked in first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.25), Jonathon Ikerd was second in the 200 free (1:57.81) and Dexter Steinhausen was second in the 100 fly (1:12.85) for the Bison.
The relay team of Moore, Steinhausen, Samuel Crouch and Nathan Johnson were first in the 200 medley relay (1:55.87). Luke Constantino, Mark Constantino, Brewer, and Ikerd took first in the 200 free relay (1:36.41) and in the 400 free relay (3:30.42).
South defeated Thunder Basin 114-44 and Rock Springs 87-84. Rock Springs beat Thunder Basin 120-40.
Central wins 9 against East, Green River
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys swimming and diving team won nine of 12 events during a triangular with visiting Cheyenne East and Green River on Friday evening.
Central’s quartet of junior Aaron Hood and seniors Carson Birge, Matt Pietsch and Kaden Anderson won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 46.49 seconds.
Pietsch also won the 50 free (23.55 seconds) and 100 butterfly (55.08). Hood won the 200 freestyle (2:04.30) and took second in the 100 free (55.00). Anderson won the 200 IM (2:16.73) and was third in the 100 fly (1:03.59). Birge won the 100 backstroke (1:033.33).
Senior Collin Bush won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.98) and was second in the 200 free (2:04.66). Junior Caden Cunningham touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle (54.76) and placed second in the 50 free (24.75).
Bush, Cunningham, Owen Cline and Connor Doering won the 200 free relay (1:41.52).
East had sophomores Landon Wisdorf, Caleb Ruff, Ty Bronder and Quin Kincheloe finish second in the 200 medley relay (2:00.11). Ruff, Kincheloe, freshman Thomas Audley and senior Tatum Floyd took second in the 200 free relay (1:49.38). Floyd, Wisdorf, Audley and junior Ryan Marcum placed second in the 400 free relay (4:30.39).
Ruff also placed second in the 100 breast (1:11.84).
"This was one of our better meets," East coach Mark Dobler said. "These young guys are starting to have things come together. We didn't have any new (state) qualifiers, but we're getting close."