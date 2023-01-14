BOYS WRESTLING: South 0-4 at Thoman-Jackman Duals Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Layne Warburton Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Cameron Trujillo Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cameron Trujillo and Layne Warburton both went 2-2 for Cheyenne East on the first day of the Thoman-Jackman Duals in Green River.South lost to Worland (66-9), Lyman (42-36), Salem Hills (50-24) and Uintah 2 (60-24).Trujillo (126 pounds) won one bout by decision and another by pin. Warburton (152) had two pins.Santana Trujillo was 1-3 at 120 pounds.THOMAN-JACKMAN DUALSat Green RiverWORLAND 66, SOUTH 9LMYNA 42, SOUTH 36SALEM HILLS 50, SOUTH 24UINTAH TWO 60, SOUTH 24Cheyenne South results106 pounds: Bustos 0-1; 113: Gregory 0-3; 120: S. Trujillo 1-3; 126: C. Trujillo 2-2; 138: Henderson 0-4; 152: Warburton 2-2; 160: Haws 0-3; 170: Hedum 0-2; 195; McColl 0-2; 285: Dixson 0-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cameron Trujillo Layne Warburton Santana Trujillo Cheyenne South Pin Green River Bout Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? East ties state record with win over Douglas East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on East struggles to shoot in loss to Douglas Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports