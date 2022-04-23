CHEYENNE – The final 42 minutes just didn’t go the Cheyenne South boys’ way Friday night.
The Bison had a quality shot go just wide of the frame in the waning minutes of the first half. Then they had to attack directly into a nasty wind that kicked up after halftime. Campbell County capitalized on the wind, and notched a pair of second-half goals for a 3-1 win at Bison Stadium.
“I was up top, just waiting for the ball, and I had to run toward them because the wind was killing them,” South junior forward Jorge Guerrero said. “We just couldn’t get any passes through because of the wind. It was really difficult to transition from there.
“We have really good midfielders, but they couldn’t really do anything because of the wind.”
The Camels struck first when Santiago Becerra’s shot in the 18th minute hit off South goalkeeper Keegan Potter and ricocheted to the left. Joey Von Aschwege ran onto the rebound and stuffed it into the net before Potter could recover for a 1-0 lead.
South leveled the score 1-1 in the 27th minute. Campbell County’s Carson McArtor fouled junior Will Bechtel near midfield, giving South a direct kick. Bison sophomore DeMarcus Contreras sent the set piece into the penalty area, where Guerrero headed it toward the goal. The ball bounced off the crossbar and spun into the goal to forge the tie.
“I knew (Contreras’ kick) was going to go behind all the players on the line, so I decided to step back and give myself some space,” Guerrero said. “It bounced up, and I headed it as hard as I could. I had no idea it hit the crossbar before it went in.”
First-year South coach Joshua Eastman found more to like about Guerrero’s goal than just knotting the score.
“Caden Hart was right there to follow up the shot if it didn’t go in,” Eastman said. “That’s what I’m looking for. He was really crashing the goal.”
Guerrero sent a shot wide late in the half while he was one-on-one with Camels goalkeeper Brady Tompkins.
“I thought there was someone right behind me, and I didn’t have enough time to slow down and shoot,” Guerrero said. “There ended up being nobody there, and I rushed the shot when I didn’t have to.”
The wind was virtually nonexistent during the opening half, but blew steadily into South’s faces during the second. The wind often stopped through-balls and clearances dead in their tracks.
Campbell County pull ahead 2-1 in the 48th minute when Jose Aguayo lasered a direct kick between the crossbar and Potter’s outstretched hands from 45 yards out in the 48th minute.
Von Aschwege netted his second goal of the night when he ran onto a through-ball behind the left side South’s defense and struck a right-footed shot off the far post and into the net in the 69th to make the score 3-1.
“(Von Aschwege) is a very dynamic player, who seems very smart,” Eastman said. “He gets in space before people figure it out. He’s deadly and really shows up to play.”
Potter finished with seven saves for the Bison.
South hosts Sheridan at noon today.
CAMPBELL CO. 3, SOUTH 1
Halftime: 1-1.
Goals: CC, Von Ashwege (Becerra), 18. CS, Guerrero (Contreras), 27. CC, Aguayo (direct kick), 48. CC, Von Aschwege (unavailable), 69.
Shots: CC 15, CS 5. Shots on goal: CC 10, CS 2. Saves: CC 1 (Tompkins); CS 7 (Potter).
Corner kicks: CC 2, CS 0. Offsides: CC 2, CS 0. Fouls: CC 14, CS 9. Yellow cards: CC 2 (McArtor, 77. Becerra, 80); CS 2 (W. Bechtel, 52. J. Bechtel, 79).