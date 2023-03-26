CHEYENNE – With 2 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first half of overtime, senior captain Will Bechtel scored to give Cheyenne South a 4-3 lead. It was South’s first and only lead of the day.
However, a late goal from Campbell County in the second half of overtime tied the game 4-4, and forced a draw with the Bison. While a draw was not the ultimate result South was looking for, it was something coach Josh Eastman was happy to see.
Eastman said he was looking for his team to respond after suffering a tough loss to Sheridan the night prior – a game that saw 22 combined penalties, 10 yellow cards and two red cards.
“The kids really responded well,” Eastman said. “These kids definitely fought gritty and persevered and showed better class and better behavior on the field.
“Not only does it make me happy, it makes me proud to be the person behind them. It was really nice to see that growth today.”
Early on, it did not look like that would be the case. South fell into a 2-0 hole to start off the first 20 minutes of the game. But while the Bison were punched in the mouth early, they did not falter.
In the 25th minute, Bechtel was awarded a free kick from just outside the penalty area. The senior made no mistake with the ball, hammering home a shot just past the outstretched arm of Camels’ goalkeeper Patrick Lynch to cut the deficit to one. Seconds later, Mario Rojas stole the ball from Lynch after he tried to field it and ran the ball calmly into the net to tie the game.
It took Campbell County six seconds coming out of halftime to regain its lead. After South’s Keegan Potter made an initial save, a rebound squirted to the middle of the box and right to the foot of Dravyn Vandom who cleaned up the loose change to make it 3-2.
After giving up the early goal, South continued to press and kept most of the play in the Camels end. However, it had a hard time generating anything dangerous on net for the next 20 minutes of play. Its best chance during that stretch came just north of the 60th minute when Rojas and Izaac Freeman narrowly missed on a cross.
Eventually, the pressure South mounted was rewarded. With just over 10 minutes to play, Armando Hernandez headed in a corner kick from Bechtel to tie the game at three.
When the game went to overtime, South mounted a great offensive. With time winding down in the first half, the Camels were called for a handball in the box.
Bechtel stepped up to take the shot, and while he said he was nervous and hoping he would not miss, he knew he was going top right the entire time. He managed to do just that, and hammered home the penalty kick to give South its first lead of the game.
“On set pieces, penalty kicks and corner kicks, he is incredibly dangerous,” Eastman said. “He is a competitor and just wants to win. He has been extremely valuable to the Bison.”
However, its lead did not last forever. Halfway through the final half of overtime, Campbell County’s Jose Agauyo rifled a free kick from the 36 yards out that handcuffed Potter and went into the back of the net to tie the game. Neither team managed to break the tie in the remaining five minutes, ending the game in a draw.
“Obviously we didn’t see it through the way we wanted to,” Bechtel said. “But, I am proud of the boys and the way they battled (today).”