Armando Hernandez and Jorge Guerrero
Cheyenne South junior Armando Hernandez (8) dribbles beside Cheyenne South senior Jorge Guerrero (10) during a soccer game at Cheyenne South High School on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – With 2 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first half of overtime, senior captain Will Bechtel scored to give Cheyenne South a 4-3 lead. It was South’s first and only lead of the day.

However, a late goal from Campbell County in the second half of overtime tied the game 4-4, and forced a draw with the Bison. While a draw was not the ultimate result South was looking for, it was something coach Josh Eastman was happy to see.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

