LARAMIE – Cheyenne South played its best defensive match of the season during Friday afternoon’s loss to Sheridan.
On Saturday, the Lady Bison played their best offensive match of the season against Campbell County. Unfortunately for South, the result was the same – a loss.
The Camels scored three goals in each half to pick up the 6-0 victory at the University of Wyoming’s indoor practice facility.
“We actually had an attack,” South coach Brandon McHenry said. “We talked before the game about how we can’t play defensive all the time. We took the ball down and had some opportunities in our offensive third, we were working through-balls and had shots on goal.
“It was all stuff we have been talking about in practice but haven’t been able to put together. Offensively, we were better (Saturday), but we took a step back defensively.”
The Camels enjoyed a 20-3 advantage in shots, including a 14-1 edge in shots on goal.
They got on the scoreboard in the second minute when sophomore Raimi Hladky carried the ball down the right sideline before cutting in toward the penalty area and unleashing a right-footed shot into the far netting.
Campbell County pushed its lead to 2-0 in the eighth minute when Sydnee Streitz played an indirect kick just outside the box to Reilly Wilson who rifled a shot past South goalkeeper Kaylea Warnick.
Freshman Payge Riedesel gave the Camels a 3-0 advantage in the 23rd minute. Senior Rachael Flores recovered the ball after losing it while trying to avoid a slide tackle from a South defender. Flores carried the ball for a few touches before passing to Riedesel for the score.
Streitz got a goal of her own in the 49th, while Shalea Milliron converted the rebound of a Hladky shot into a goal for a 5-0 lead in the 51st. Aubry DeWine rounded out the scoring in the 73rd.
Four of Campbell County’s goals came from the outside of the penalty area. McHenry likes that his defense is forcing teams to shoot from the outside, but he would like to see those attempts come from even further away from the frame.
“I’d rather not give up any shots where they dribble down inside the 18 and take the shot,” he said. “I’d rather those shots be a lot closer to the sideline. Defensively we need to work better at getting a body on people and pushing them off their line and eliminating those straight into the 18 runs where they get a shot on an open goal.”
South’s best scoring chance came in the 75th minute when sophomore Patricia Bonney flicked a high pass from Emma Cortez toward the goal with her shoulder. Camels reserve goalkeeper Ashtyn Armstrong ranged to her left and stopped the shot.
South junior midfielder Cheyenne Kohlhagen agreed Saturday’s offensive effort was the Bison’s best of the season. If they can mesh Friday’s defensive performance with Saturday’s offense, South will get on the scoreboard for the first time this spring, Kohlhagen said.
“We controlled the ball more, had more give-and-go, and took more balls out of the air,” she said. “I’m proud of the way we played offensively. … We need to push forward more. We are so defensively-minded.
“Our team is growing every day. We had the ability to win the Sheridan game, and we have the ability to get better each time we take on a team the second time.”
CAMPBELL CO. 6, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 3-0.
Goals: CC, Hladky, 2. CC, Wilson (Streitz), 8. CC, Riedesel (Flores), 23. CC, Streitz, 49. CC, Milliron (unassisted), 51. CC, Au. DeWine, 73.
Shots: CC 20, CS 3. Shots on goal: CC 14, CS 1. Saves: CC 1 (Castellanos 0, Armstrong 1); CS 8 (Warnick).
Corner kicks: CC 1, CS 1. Offsides: CC 5, CS 0. Fouls: CC 6, CS 7. Yellow cards: CS 1 (Cortez, 51).