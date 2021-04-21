CHEYENNE – Chad DeBruyn called his decision to step down as Cheyenne South’s girls basketball coach a difficult one.
“I don’t know if there’s ever a ‘right’ time,” he said. “I felt like with the large group of seniors going out, it might be a good opportunity for the next coach to build their program.
“You feel like you’re abandoning the kids when you resign a position like this. The reality is I’ll still have them all in class and be there for them in a different way.”
DeBruyn coached the Lady Bison for six seasons, posting a 38-96 record. South was 8-10 this winter.
DeBruyn also spent one season as an assistant with the South girls. He was an assistant for the Bison boys program from 2011-14, and also was an assistant for the Cheyenne Central girls.
“While he will be missed as a coach at South, everyone here appreciates everything that he has done for the girls basketball program and, more importantly, for the student-athletes here,” South athletics director Mark Puev said in a new release. “He is someone that they look up to, and is a role model for the athletes, teachers and coaches. We all wish him luck in his future endeavors.”
DeBruyn said he intends to continue to coach at Johnson Junior High, which feeds into South. He also teaches social studies at South, and is looking forward to continuing to interact with his former players and their peers.
“I’m not ruling out coaching again, but I don’t have anything lined up,” he said. “I’m going to take this next year off and watch some games. I want to see some of my former players play, and that won’t be possible if I’m still coaching.
“I can’t imagine that I’ll ever be done coaching. I enjoy it. It’s a big part of my identity. These kids fill me up. As an educator, there’s so much about my job that I enjoy, and coaching is pretty high on that list.”