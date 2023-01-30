Cheyenne South logo gold.jpg

CHEYENNE – Kiarra Johnson helped engineer a turnaround during her three seasons as head volleyball coach at Blackfoot (Idaho) High.

The Broncos got progressively better during her tenure, and snapped a 40-year state tournament drought this past fall.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus