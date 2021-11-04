Cheyenne South head coach Dan Gallas pats Cheyenne South senior Keyshawn Farmer following a touchdown during the game Friday, August 26, 2016 at the Bison Stadium in Cheyenne. Hugh Carey/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South football coach Dan Gallas walks out with his team onto the field for their game against Cheyenne Central Friday evening at Riske Field in Cheyenne. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South football coach Dan Gallas yells from the sidelines in the first half against Cheyenne East Friday evening at Bison Stadium. South defeated the Thunderbirds 31-28 to compete the city sweep of East and Central in football for the first time in school history. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
New Cheyenne South head football coach Dan Gallas observes a voluntary practice Wednesday morning at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne. Gallas replaces Tracy Pugh, who resigned earlier this year. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South head coach Dan Gallas hugs Cheyenne South senior Keyshawn Farmer following a touchdown during the game Friday, August 26, 2016 at the Bison Stadium in Cheyenne. WTE/File
Cheyenne South head coach Dan Gallas pats Cheyenne South senior Keyshawn Farmer following a touchdown during the game Friday, August 26, 2016 at the Bison Stadium in Cheyenne. Hugh Carey/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South football coach Dan Gallas walks out with his team onto the field for their game against Cheyenne Central Friday evening at Riske Field in Cheyenne. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South football coach Dan Gallas yells from the sidelines in the first half against Cheyenne East Friday evening at Bison Stadium. South defeated the Thunderbirds 31-28 to compete the city sweep of East and Central in football for the first time in school history. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
New Cheyenne South head football coach Dan Gallas observes a voluntary practice Wednesday morning at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne. Gallas replaces Tracy Pugh, who resigned earlier this year. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Dan Gallas wants to spend more time with his family and focusing on his health, and he thinks retiring from coaching football will help him do both.
Gallas – who coached Cheyenne South the past six seasons – spent 22 seasons as a head coach and many more as an assistant before retiring Tuesday.
“My health isn’t terrible, but, as I age, I need to do a better job of staying in shape and taking care of myself,” Gallas said. “I have six grandkids now, and I’d like to spend more time with them, my kids and my wife. They deserve more of my time.”
Gallas was 108-118 during his head coaching career. He will continue to teach physical education and health while serving as an assistant coach for indoor and outdoor track and field.
Gallas was the second varsity coach in South history. The Bison went 7-48 during his tenure, and clinched their only playoff berth in 2016. That same season, South beat both Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. That was its first win over East and second over Central.
“I will remember the great kids we had here,” Gallas said. “We had a lot of kids who really stuck with us through thick and thin and had great character. That’s what I’ll remember most from my time here.
“We didn’t win many games, but we always prepared hard and hoped we could sneak up on someone or have the ball bounce our way. That’s why I will always remember the kids who battled and basically did anything we asked from them as coaches. I just love them.”
Gallas also expressed appreciation for his school’s administration and his assistant coaches.
“I owe a special thank you to (athletics director) Mark Puev (and Principal) Phil Thompson,” Gallas said. “They were a tremendous help during my time here.”
Gallas’s three previous head coaching stops all came in Colorado. He started at Northglenn High (1985-89) before moving on to Grand Junction (1990-95) and Smoky Hill (1999-2002 and 2014). His 1994 Grand Junction squad finished as Class 5A runners-up.
“Everyone here appreciates everything that he has done for the football program and, more importantly, for the student-athletes in the building,” Puev said in a news release. “He is a genuine person that speaks from the heart, and has always wanted to make sure that the athletes in his program leave with all the important life skills that will transcend beyond athletics and into life beyond high school.
“… There is not a better person that a parent could have hoped to have influence their child.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.