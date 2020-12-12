Cheyenne South senior Blakely Blanchard makes a move on Gering High School’s Andrew Mount while competing in the Charlie Lake Duals 182-pound match Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at South. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – That Blakely Blanchard stood on the medal stand after last season’s Class 4A state wrestling tournament was nothing short of unlikely only a few months earlier.
The Cheyenne South senior missed the entirety of his sophomore season after suffering a broken right ankle while jumping a table during a game of “ultimate tag” with his friends. He spent that winter as a team manager for the Bison’s boys basketball team.