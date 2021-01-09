CHEYENNE – A big fourth quarter propelled the Cheyenne South boys to a win Friday night.

The Bison leaned on their defense to create a 9-0 run to start the fourth period, which carried into the rest of the way for a 59-48 as Rock Springs was held to four points in the fourth quarter.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

