...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70
mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Laramie Valley
including Guernsey, Laramie, Shirley Basin and Wheatland.
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Laramie and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...High blowover risk for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for
light weight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Cheyenne South senior Andraya Dimas throws the ball to a teammate while leaping to avoid a backcourt violation during the game against Wheatland High School Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at South. The Lady Bison defeated Wheatland 53-40. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior Reyna Tovar shoots a layup during the game against Wheatland High School Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at South. The Lady Bison defeated Wheatland 53-40. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior Jaya Brown sprints across mid court while the ball during the game against Wheatland High School Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at South. The Lady Bison defeated Wheatland 53-40. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A suffocating full-court defense helped Cheyenne South take control early and never look back during a 53-40 victory over visiting Wheatland on Saturday afternoon.
“That’s how we’re going to have to play defense all year,” Lady Bison coach Chad DeBruyn said. “We’re going to have to turn people over and get things going the other way. We’re not a team that’s just going to fill it up when we get into our half-court offense. We need to create turnovers.”