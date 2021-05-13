CHEYENNE – Andraya Dimas and Riley VanTassell have been part of Cheyenne South teams that challenged for bids to the Class 4A state tournament.
Starting this fall, they’ll be part of a Laramie County Community College program seeking its first National Junior College Athletic Association tournament berth. The seniors both signed with the Golden Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m excited to keep playing with Riley, because we have a really good chemistry that’s going to help us in college,” said Dimas, who will study biomedical science with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Dimas – a 5-foot 3½ guard – led South in scoring, assists and steals this winter, and was named to the All-Class 4A East Conference team. During her career, Dimas averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.1 assists across 62 varsity games. She averaged 10.1 points and three steals over her final two seasons, and was an honorable mention all-conference pick as a junior.
VanTassell was a three-time all-conference pick, earning first team honors as a sophomore and senior and a second team nod as a junior. She picked up her first all-state accolade this season.
The Eagles were 12-10 this season under interim coach Danielle Rinaldo. McWilliams was chosen as the full-time coach after a national search.
“I think they have a great program, and was shocked when they had a coaching change,” said VanTassell, who will study education. “I got a call from coach McWilliams, and I really loved talking to her. After that phone call, I decided I wanted to sign.”
The 5-10 VanTassell averaged 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds across 79 career varsity contests. She was a forward for South, but will likely fill another role at LCCC.
“I’ll be more of a stretch-four, so I’ve been working on my outside shooting and my ball handling skills,” VanTassell said. “I can play pretty much all around.”
LCCC isn’t only getting standout athletes in Dimas and VanTassell, South coach Chad DeBruyn said.
“They’re going to be great ambassadors for that school and that program,” he said. “They’re both great students and great athletes. (Dimas) is a kid who has gotten better every day, and her ceiling is so high.
“(VanTassell) is a grinder, who never stops working. She is the most determined kid I’ve ever coached. She has battled through some injuries and accomplished some great things.”
Hagar will cheer at UW
When Blade Hagar’s friends talked him into joining South’s spirit squad as a sophomore, he didn’t expect to enjoy it as much as he has. On Wednesday, he committed to be part of the program at the University of Wyoming.
“I love the friendships and family feel of it,” he said. “People will get angry with each other for not doing something right, but it’s not like they’re really mad at you. You’re mad in the moment because you both want to be the best, but you really care about each other.
“The team really feels like a family, and that’s a lot of fun.”
Hagar will study pre-law in Laramie. UW doesn’t require it’s cheerleaders to know more than basic tumbling skills, but Hagar worked hard to add it to his repertoire this season.
“He was the sole boy we had on the cheer team, and I told him we weren’t going to do a co-ed routine at state unless he could do these stunts and this tumbling,” South coach Kim Robért said. “I’ll be darned if he didn’t get to work.
“We put a routine together and won a state championship with him as our only co-ed athlete.”
Hagar enrolled in a tumbling class and learned the basic back tuck in two weeks. He also has more tumbling skills in his arsenal. Those skills helped him stand out during UW’s tryouts, he said.
“I didn’t have any tumbling experience before coach Robért asked me to try it, but it was the perfect opportunity to show her what I could do,” Hagar said. “Showing UW what I could do showed them how committed I was to being part of a team.”
Hagar is a two-time all-state honoree in co-ed cheer. He is the eighth South athlete to cheer at an NCAA Division I school, and joins former Bison Tyson Bradley on UW’s large co-ed squad.
Groth headed to Chadron
Senior sprinter Caydince Groth wasn’t sure she wanted to run track in college, but decided she couldn’t do without running during an unlikely time.
“I decided I was going to try to run in college during the cross-country season, and I really don’t like running cross-country,” Groth said with a laugh. “I decided I was going to miss running and competing if I didn’t keep doing it.
“Track and my track team really help keep me motivated and help me get through school. I’d miss not being part of a team.”
Groth plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
She placed fourth in the 400-meter dash at the Class 4A outdoor state meet both her freshman and sophomore years. She took third in the event at the indoor state meet her junior year.
This winter, Groth won both the 200 and 400 indoor state titles. She owns school records in both events, and also holds school records in the outdoor 100, 200 and 400.
This spring, Groth ranks in the top 5 in 4A in all three sprints and the 300-meter hurdles.
“She has gotten progressively better and better, not just in competition, but in her ability to lead and inspire her teammates to work harder and harder,” South coach Casey Steele said.