CHEYENNE – Douglas closed Saturday evening’s game with Cheyenne South the same way it started: Physically and making difficult shots.
Those two things helped the Bearcats rally for a 58-49 victory in a game they led big before trailing by six points in the second half.
“We didn’t do a good job of adjusting to their zone early,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “They were really active, and we were stuck out on the perimeter.
“These last four games we’ve lost, we’ve had chances to win them, but we’ve faced adversity we weren’t able to overcome in the end. That’s unfortunate, but that’s how it goes.”
Douglas – which is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A – led by as much as 12 points during the first half, using a zone defense to clog the paint. That kept the Bison from getting the ball in to senior forward Maurie Alexander and from driving the lane. Instead, South had to settle for outside shots, which weren’t falling early.
“We weren’t boxing out, we didn’t really know where our man was, and we were making a lot of lazy passes that were leading to a lot of steals,” said South senior guard Marcus Manzanares. “We also couldn’t get the ball in to (Alexander), and we run a lot of things through him.
“We did what we had to do in the third quarter, but we have to find a way to finish that in the fourth.”
South (5-4) appeared to be in for more of the same in the second half as Douglas’ Trey Rinn grabbed a long rebound and beat the defense up the court for a layup and a 28-17 lead just 56 seconds into the third.
That was the Bearcats’ last basket for the next 5 minutes, 23 seconds. The Bison forced them into turnovers on 9 of their first 14 second-half possessions.
South found its footing offensively during that stretch and used a 17-0 run to grab a 34-28 lead with 2:03 left in the third.
“In the second half, we responded and got just about everything we wanted to get them out of that zone,” Bailey said. “Defensively, our kids did a good job of pressuring the ball and working really hard off the ball to cause some turnovers.
“We might have gotten a little tired down the stretch because we’re not as deep as some teams. We had opportunities, but (Douglas) being much more physical and aggressive, and we didn’t respond to it very well.”
Rinn broke the scoring drought with a 3-pointer from the left side. Gavin Williams added two baskets in the final minute to help Douglas regain the lead 35-34. His second bucket came on a tip-in putback as time expired.
The Bison opened the fourth with four quick points to pull back ahead 38-35. Williams made a 3-pointer, and River Bergquist hit a turnaround jumper to give Douglas a 40-38 advantage.
South cut the lead to a single point two different times, but could never regain the lead. The Bearcats made eight of 10 free-throw attempts in the final 2:30 to seal the win.
The Bison were 13 for 24 from the charity stripe on the night. That included a 6 of 11 mark in the fourth.
South senior guard LeeAndre Ray finished with 14 points. Alexander added 14.
DOUGLAS 58, SOUTH 49
Douglas…… 17 9 9 23 – 58
Cheyenne South…… 7 10 17 15 – 49
Douglas: Spence 9, Hughes 2, Halquist 4, Moore 2, Curtis 16, Bergquist 6, Williams 7, Igo 5, Rinn 5, Underwood 2.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 6, Jo. Moyte 0, Ray 14, Poutney 0, Garcia 3, Je. Moyte 2, Alexander 12, Manzanares 12, Fisher 0.