CHEYENNE – Sophomore quarterback Mason Drube and senior wide receiver Evan Vandom connected four times Friday night to help Campbell County complete a 51-10 rout of Cheyenne South.
The Bison generated just 138 yards of total offense on the night, and dropped their 22nd consecutive game.
“Defensively, we let up a couple big plays, and we dropped a couple passes we should’ve had,” South coach Eli Moody said. “We can learn a lot from the first half’s film and learn from our mistakes in the second half.”
Campbell County got on the board first on its second drive of the game by taking advantage of a mistake by South on special teams. After forcing a punt, Santana Trujillo muffed the punt and was unable to recover the fumble. The Camels scored three plays later on a screen pass from Drube to Vandom for 32 yards.
Later in the first quarter, Trent Rosenau fumbled the ball on the South side of the 50-yard line to give the Bison the ball back. They drove down to the Camels 10-yard line, but their drive stalled out. Keegan Potter came on to give South its first points of the contest to make it 7-3.
Campbell County scored the next 21 points in the contest on the back of Drube, who threw three touchdown passes, including passes of 42 and 43 yards to Vandom.
Just before the half, Bison senior quarterback Isaiah Hernandez connected with Orrin Hartshorn for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-10 at halftime.
Campbell County scored on its opening drive of the half. Vandom picked up his fourth receiving touchdown of the night, this time from 26 yards out.
Aidan Dorr put the final nail in the coffin on a two-yard rushing touchdown to make it 41-10. The Camels added a field goal and another touchdown in the fourth quarter to complete the 51-10 rout.
The biggest problem for South came in the passing game on both sides of the ball. Hernandez completed just seven of his 23 passes, including just two-of-11 in the second half. He also threw two interceptions on the night.
While the stat line looks bad, it was not entirely Hernandez’s fault. His receivers struggled to get open and dropped a few easy passes.
“There were two or three plays they just burned us,” Moody said. “It was a foot race we lost. There were also a couple that we just didn’t adjust to their formation quick enough.”
On the other side, Drube had a big night through the air and carved up the Bison defense. He threw five touchdowns, three of which came on passes over 30 yards. He completed just 13 of his 28 passes, but his receivers dropped seven passes on the night.
With a 51-10 loss, it is not always easy to find positives. However, for South senior lineman Dylan Choate, the line of scrimmage battle went far better than expected.
“That was one of our best blocking games of the season,” Choate said. “We managed to hold the pocket and block for four or five seconds like we wanted to. We were also getting to our places on defense and containing the plays.”
Despite the defense struggling to stop the air attack, South held the rushing attack for Campbell County in check. The Bison did not allow a rushing touchdown until the end of the third quarter and forced four holding penalties on the Campbell County offensive line.
With this loss, South’s losing streak extends to 22, with its last win coming on Oct. 11, 2019. However, the team has not been swayed by the slow start to the 2022 season, and is confident they will put it together moving forward.
“We are tremendously better (now compared to the beginning of the season),” Choate said. “We are scoring and competing against teams this year that last year we were not able to. We know we are going to win, we just need to push through these losses.”
CAMPBELL CO. 51, SOUTH 10
Campbell County…… 7 20 17 7 – 51
Cheyenne Central…… 0 10 0 0 – 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC: Vandom, 32 yard pass from Drube (Duvall kick), 5:58
Second Quarter
CS: Potter, 27 yard kick, 10:08
CC: Pelton, 6 yard pass from Drube (Duvall kick), 6:47
CC: Vandom, 42 yard pass from Drube (Duvall kick), 3:55
CC: Vandom, 43 yard pass from Drube (PAT Missed), 3:08
CS: Hartshorn, 19 yard pass from Hernandez (Potter kick) 0:20
Third Quarter
CC: Vandom, 26 yard pass from Drube (Duvall kick), 7:44
CC: Dorr, 2 yard run (Duvall kick) 3:12)
CC: Duvall, 24 yard kick, 0:03
Fourth Quarter
CC: Miller, 4 yard run (Duvall kick), 4:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Campbell County: Dorr 9-66, Grube 3-24, Rosenau 8-36, Peterson 3-25, Miller 9-60. Cheyenne South: Hernandez 12-17, Rivera 10-31, Haggberg 1-3, Trujillo 3-1.
Passing
Campbell County: Drube 13-28 255. Cheyenne South: Hernandez 7-23-2 86.
Receiving
Campbell County: Pelton 3-24, Fitzgerald 1-28, Dorr 1-0, Vandom 6-165, Palmer 1-9, Olsen 1-20, Carsrud 1-9. Cheyenne South: Trujillo 3-38, Hartshorn 4-48.
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.