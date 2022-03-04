CHEYENNE — A late first-quarter run that stretched into the second helped Cheyenne South build the cushion it needed Friday afternoon.
In an elimination contest at the Class 4A East Regional, a 14-0 run from the sixth-seeded Bison guided them to a 74-52 win over seventh-seeded Laramie. All five of South’s starters scored in double figures.
“Josiah Moyte and Gabe (Hernandez) contributing the way they did really lifted us today,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We just played team basketball. We played like we had everything to lose, and we didn’t want to go home.”
The game opened with Laramie knocking down a pair of early 3-pointers, but South answered with buckets of its own. With 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the quarter, Mahlon Morris knotted the score 12-12 for Laramie with a spin and finish at the rim.
South responded with a 7-0 run to close out the quarter, including five points from LeeAndre Ray. The Bison rolled that into the second period, where they scored another seven points in the first 1:13 of the frame to extend their lead to 26-12, forcing a Plainsmen timeout.
Laramie committed four turnovers in the first three minutes of the second quarter, allowing South to use its athleticism in the open court and get out in transition to build on its advantage.
“We went into our full-court man, rushed them, and got them out of their rhythm. They couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Ray said. “They were coughing up the ball and allowing us to get into transition.”
Trailing by 16, Trey Enzi knocked down a triple for the Plainsmen, trimming South’s lead to 31-18, but, again, South countered with a run and carried a 42-25 lead into the locker room after Jeramiah Moyte scored his ninth point of the quarter with a corner 3-pointer.
“That first half, we had a lot of turnovers, and allowed them to get out in transition because of those turnovers,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “Defensively, we just weren’t very good, and I think we were tired from last night and didn’t come back very well. But, you gotta give South a lot of credit; they played really well.”
The Plainsmen (10-13) came out of the locker room and knocked down some shots. Morris had the opportunity to convert two three-point plays, but couldn’t hit either free throw. Regardless, the Bison’s consistency on offense didn’t allow Laramie to gain any traction in mounting a comeback, as its season came to an end.
Building their lead to 20 points twice during the third quarter, the Bison (10-12) kept their foot on the gas to keep their state tournament chances alive. They will play Kelly Walsh in a state-qualifying game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Storey Gym.
Ray had a game-high 17 points, and Jeramiah Moyte added 16. Morris and Diego Medina netted 12 apiece for Laramie.
“It doesn’t matter who we play. It's just about coming out the same way we did today, with that mentality of win or go home," Ray said. "Because that’s the case, and that’s the only way we’re going to get it done.”
SOUTH 74, LARAMIE 52
Laramie………..……. 12 13 17 10 — 52
Cheyenne South……. 19 23 18 14 — 74
Laramie: Medina 12, Morris 12, Busch 3, Devine 4, Enzi 11, Summers 3, Chavez 3, Alexander 2, Branch 2.
Cheyenne South: Jo. Moyte 11, Hernandez 11, Ray 17, Alexander 11, Je. Moyte 16, Hart 3, Garcia 3, Poutney 0, Fisher 2.