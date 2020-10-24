CHEYENNE – Natrona County turned three first-quarter turnovers into points to grab an early lead in a 62-16 victory Friday at Cheyenne South.

The Mustangs (5-4) led 7-0 when Cody Crawford jumped on an errant toss, giving Natrona the ball at South’s 23-yard line. Braxton Bundy scored the first of his three touchdowns just two plays later.

