...WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW AND BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES TO MUCH OF THE AREA THIS WEEKEND...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES
EXPECTED. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE CHEYENNE
RIDGE.
* WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR BETWEEN CHEYENNE AND SIDNEY.
* WHEN...6 PM MDT THIS EVENING UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED
ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW.
DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 DEGREES BELOW ZERO
COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10
MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Cheyenne South senior junior quarterback Braeden Hughes throws a pass to junior receiver Jeremiah Moyte during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior Mychael Mascarenas runs up the middle with the football during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior receiver Jeremiah Moyte looks for space to run upfield with the football during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior defensive back Jeremiah Moyte gets a hand on a potential interception before dropping the ball during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South sophomore Jalen Trujillo avoids a tackle while running toward the sideline with the ball during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior Mychael Mascarenas runs up the middle with the football during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior junior quarterback Braeden Hughes scrambles toward the sidelines during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South junior receiver Jeremiah Moyte runs upfield while being tackled during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior junior quarterback Braeden Hughes runs up the middle for a first down during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne South senior junior quarterback Braeden Hughes rolls out of the pocket while looking for an open teammate during a game against Natrona County High School Friday, Oct, 23m 2020, at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
